To some, she’s the “Forever First Lady” but across the world, Michelle Obama is the “most admired.”
According to a recent YouGov.com poll, which surveyed 42,000 people in 41 countries, the former First Lady topped the list as the “Most Admired Woman in the World.”
Mrs. O even beat out her pal, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who came in second.
Academy Award-winning actress and human rights activist Angelina Jolie landed in third place, while Queen Elizabeth II was fourth on the list.
Bringing pride to the LGTBQ community, Ellen DeGeneres was number 15.
Current First Lady Melania Trump came in at number 19 out of 20.
Meanwhile, on the Most Admired Men’s list Michelle’s husband, former President Barack Obama, came in at number two.
Billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates topped the list, while international action star Jackie Chan kicked in at number three.
On the YouGov survey of the Most Admired Men in the U.S., Obama bested Donald Trump, who came in at number two.
Mrs. Obama was once again number one on the women’s list.
NEW YORK DAILY NEWS