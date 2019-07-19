By Nada Altaher and Schams Elwazer, CNN

Iran has seized an oil tanker it claimed was carrying 1 million liters of “smuggled fuel,” state news agency Press TV said on Thursday, before later releasing a video purporting to show the tanker.

The IRGC said it had initially responded to distress calls from a ship on Sunday but when they searched it, they discovered it was a smuggling operation, according to Iranian state media.

The footage released by Press TV later on Thursday shows two smaller vessels maneuvering around a larger ship, with clear markings saying “RIAH” and “Panama.” It is not clear when the video of the tanker was filmed.

Since the weekend, US intelligence have been investigating what happened to the Panamanian-flagged tanker M/T RIAH.