Lebanese authorities have been advised through European diplomatic channels to steer Lebanon clear of any possible military confrontation in the Gulf region over rising tension between the United States and Iran, Lebanese cabinet ministers said.

The ministers, who refused to be identified, confirmed to Asharq Al-Awsat that the European and non-European advice to Lebanon stressed the need to respect the country’s dissociation policy and stop any party from intervening in a regional confrontation.

The sources said European diplomats have called for self-restraint and for avoiding any pretext that can be used later by Israel or other parties to threaten Lebanon’s stability.

They added that such an advice would salvage the country from any attempt to drag it into a possible military confrontation.

This week, Iran shot down a US military surveillance drone near the Strait of Hormuz.

A US official said the military had prepared limited strikes on Iran in retaliation for downing the drone, but approval was abruptly withdrawn Thursday night before the attacks were launched.