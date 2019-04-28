Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt announced that the maps of the Israeli-occupied Shebaa Farms had been “manipulated,” amid a war of words in Lebanon over the identity of the territory.He revealed that the political parties had agreed during the 2006 national dialogue to “verify the Lebanese identity of the Shebaa Farms” and demarcate the border in coordination with the U.N., but said “the Syrian government refused to give Lebanon the documents to confirm the Farms’ Lebanese identity.” He added: “This resulted in keeping sovereignty ambigous until the moment. Addressing Syria’s allies who accused him of treason for declaring the Shebaa farms are not Lebanese, Jumblatt said: “Is it prohibited to think and remind? Anyhow, launch treason accusations and analyze as you wish. We will continue our path calmly and leave the podiums of libel and slander to you,” Jumblatt added. Addressing Hezbollah officials who claim that some Lebanese citizens own land in Shebaa he said: “There might be land lots owned by Lebanese citizens in the Shebaa Farms, Kfarshouba and elsewhere, but ownership is different than sovereignty ,” Jumblat added.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the Lebanese government and Army to take all necessary measures to prevent the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group from possessing arms and to work on converting it to a civil political party. His demand came amid reports saying the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, which is looking into the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, should soon issue default judgments in the case, which includes indictments against Hezbollah officials and activists. Guterres’ demands came in the semi-annual report on the implementation of Security Council resolution 1559, which was first adopted on September 2, 2004 and called for disarming Hezbollah.