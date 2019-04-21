Lebanon today: Saturday April 20th Top news

Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

walid-boukhari300,000 Saudi visitors expected in Lebanon this year: envoy

About  300,000 Saudi visitors are expect to travel to Lebanon this year after the kingdom lifted a 15-month-old travel warning in February, the Saudi ambassador to Lebanon  Walid al-Bukhari said Thursday  during a visit to the Tripoli home of journalist Badih Karhani,  according to Central News Agency.

houthi Interior Minister Major General Abdel Hakim Maori
houthi Interior Minister Major General Abdel Hakim Maor

Mysterious death of Houthi Interior minister in Lebanon

The Houthis  announced the death of Interior Minister Major General Abdel Hakim Maori in mysterious circumstances at a hospital in Lebanon.
The Houthis claimed that   Maori died of a terminal illness, but according to  sources he  has been injured in a coalition airstrike , and was transferred  by UN to Lebanon fr treatment. The chairman of the Supreme Political Council of Houthis, Mahdi al-MuShatt, sent a cable  of condolences in which he announced  the death of Maori. The Iranian backed Houthis have very close ties with Hezbollah