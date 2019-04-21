Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

About 300,000 Saudi visitors are expect to travel to Lebanon this year after the kingdom lifted a 15-month-old travel warning in February, the Saudi ambassador to Lebanon Walid al-Bukhari said Thursday during a visit to the Tripoli home of journalist Badih Karhani, according to Central News Agency.

Mysterious death of Houthi Interior minister in Lebanon

The Houthis announced the death of Interior Minister Major General Abdel Hakim Maori in mysterious circumstances at a hospital in Lebanon.

The Houthis claimed that Maori died of a terminal illness, but according to sources he has been injured in a coalition airstrike , and was transferred by UN to Lebanon fr treatment. The chairman of the Supreme Political Council of Houthis, Mahdi al-MuShatt, sent a cable of condolences in which he announced the death of Maori. The Iranian backed Houthis have very close ties with Hezbollah