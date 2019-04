In fact, Notre Dame was built on land where a pagan temple was situated in Roman times. But the cathedral in its current form may be more directly traced to the rule of Louis VII , who, in an effort to cement Paris as the true capital of Europe, began work with the blessing of Pope Alexander III on the towering structure that continues to dominate the Paris skyline today. It took at least a century to complete it, but new touches were constantly added for the next half a millennium.

In the 18th century, the French Revolution was hardly kind to a magnificent reminder of the glory of the French kings, and more than 28 statues in Notre Dame were beheaded by the mobs. The leaders of the revolution rededicated the structure to the Cult of Reason, then the Cult of the Supreme Being — still keeping the structure intact, as well as its relation to a god that many questioned. Finally, Napoleon returned the cathedral to the Catholic Church, setting his coronation as emperor inside its magnificent walls.

Stay up to date… Through the years it became ever more deeply embedded in French culture and tradition — with Victor Hugo situating his novel “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” in the cathedral itself. Its magnificent stained-glass windows, a precious few dating back to the Middle Ages, are equally a symbol of beauty and tradition. Sadly, during the liberation from Nazi control in World War II, the cathedral fell victim to some stray bullets — with some of its most precious medieval glass damaged.

While France is nearly two-thirds Catholic, the Notre Dame blaze remains significant for the country’s entire population — since the cathedral has long served as a central symbol of both French history and culture. And it is for this reason that those grieving can and should take comfort in Macron’s pledge to rebuild the cathedral: “This is probably part of the French destiny. And we will do it in the next years.”