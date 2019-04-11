Lebanon today: Thursday April 11th Top news

Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

lebanon greece cyprusLebanon, Greece and Cyprus to increase cooperation on  tourism, trade, education and refugees.

During a meeting in Beirut, political personalities from these three countries agreed to sign agreements on these sectors before May 7 with the approval of the respective Presidents. The Phoenician Road to foster the tourism industry is among the connection initiatives between the three nations.