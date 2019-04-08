When Skirmantas Strimaitis booked a one-way ticket to northern When Skirmantas Strimaitis booked a one-way ticket to northern Italy he never imagined he’d be the only passenger on board.

But the Lithuanian national, who was flying from Vilnius to Bergamo for a skiing trip on March 16, was in for a shock when he discovered he had the entire Boeing 737-800 to himself.

His only companions on board the plane, which has a seating capacity of 189, were two pilots and five crew members.

Strimaitis suspected something was amiss when he went to check in at Lithuania’s Vilnius International Airport and was told the crew were waiting for him.

After asking why, as he was by no means late, Strimaitis was informed that he was the sole passenger on board.

Tour operator Novaturas confirmed to CNN Travel they chartered a flight from Bergamo to Vilnius for a group of clients that day.

In order to avoid the aircraft coming back empty, one-way tickets were put on sale for the return trip.