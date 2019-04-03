Will start drilling in maritime Block 4 before the end of the year and plans to launch a second licensing round in January 2020 if everything goes according to plan, a member of the Lebanese Petroleum Administration said Tuesday. France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek have been awarded contracts to drill in blocks 4 and 9 in Lebanon’s maritime borders.“There is interdependency between Block 4 and 9, and for this reason any commercial discovery in Block 4 will give an indication about the prospects of gas and oil reserves in Block 9,” a member of the Lebanese Petroleum Administration was quoted as saying Tuesday Italy keen to cooperate with Lebanon in oil, gas sector “Italian companies are placing big hopes on Lebanon as a gate for exporting oil and gas to other countries,” said Francesca Zadro, trade commissioner of the Italian Trade Agency in Beirut, during the fifth Lebanon International Oil and Gas Summit.

The head of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Tuesday that the situation is stable along the Blue Line separating Lebanon and Israel. “We have been experiencing noticeable stability which is indicative of the effective use of our liaison and coordination mechanisms, coupled with restraint and continued engagement by the parties,” UNIFIL chief Stefano Del Col said in a statement.

Lebanon Speaker Nabih Berri quoted Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Ayatollah Ali Sistani, as demanding a regional role for Iraq.

“Sistani is a fighter for the cause of Iraq unity, progress and defeating corruption,” Berri said during a press conference after meeting with the Shiite cleric in Najaf. “Sistani maintains that Iraq should fulfil its regional role, and he is no less keen towards Lebanon than he is towards Iraq,” he added.