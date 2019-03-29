Russia said on Thursday that “specialists” it sent to Venezuela under a military cooperation deal posed no threat to regional stability, brushing aside a call from US President Donald Trump to remove all military personnel from the country.

Trump said on Wednesday that “all options” were open to make Russia pull troops out of Venezuela after two Russian air force planes landed outside Caracas on Saturday carrying nearly 100 Russian military personnel, according to media reports.

As Venezuela has descended into political turmoil this year, Russia has emerged as a staunch backer of President Nicolas Maduro while the United States backs the country’s opposition and has imposed sanctions.

Venezuela’s military attache in Moscow said on Thursday Russia had sent “servicemen” to Venezuela, but that they would not take part in military operations, Interfax news agency reported.

“The presence of Russian servicemen in Venezuela is linked to the discussion of cooperation in the military-technical sphere,” Jose Rafael Torrealba Perez was quoted as saying.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing on Thursday, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the arrivals only as “Russian specialists”.

“Russia is not changing the balance of power in the region, Russia is not threatening anyone, unlike (officials) in Washington,” she told a weekly news briefing.

‘I’m not sure I always believe what they say’

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia’s specialists were in Venezuela to service pre-existing contracts for the supply of Russian arms.

He told reporters on a conference call that Russia was not interfering in Venezuela’s internal affairs and that the Kremlin hoped other countries would also allow Venezuelans to decide their own fate.

“We don’t think that third countries should worry about our bilateral ties,” Peskov added.

Dismissing the Russian assurances, Patrick Shanahan, the acting US defence secretary, later commented: “I’m not sure I always believe what they say.”

Russia and China have backed Maduro, while the United States and most other Western countries support opposition leader Juan Guaido.

In January, Guaido invoked the constitution to assume Venezuela’s interim presidency, arguing that Maduro’s 2018 re-election was illegitimate.

Maduro, who retains control of state functions and the country’s military, has said Guaido is a puppet of the United States.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)