The top US general overseeing military operations in the Middle East warned Thursday that despite the terror group’s territorial losses the fight against ISIS is “far from over,” cautioning that the remnants of the group are positioning themselves for a potential resurgence.
But he cautioned that many ISIS fighters have left these last pockets and have dispersed across Syria and Iraq.
“The political conditions and where we are in the reconciliation right now don’t merit that,” Votel said when asked by Republican Rep. Michael Waltz of Florida if “conditions now merit a withdraw in your advice,” to withdraw forces from Afghanistan.
