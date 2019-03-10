OAKLAND, Calif., March 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — On this trip travelers will learn about Lebanese life and discover aromatic souks, walk through fragrant cedar forests and savor the many flavorful foods.

The trip starts in the capital city of Beirut before heading south to the coastal city, Tyre. Get a taste of local life and enjoy a traditional breakfast at the old souk. Dating back to around 2750 BC, Tyre’s archaeological sites have UNESCO World Heritage Site status.

Stay overnight at an eco-lodge in the grounds of St Anthony’s Monastery in the beautiful Qadisha Valley, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Wake to the sound of bells calling the monks to mass and experience rural Lebanese life and homemade food.

Visit the Bekaa Valley and tour the labyrinth of roman cellars at Ksara, Lebanon’s oldest and biggest winery. Learn about the wine-making process and taste the red wine which makes the region famous. The trip ends in Beirut with a guided tour of the city by a local followed by a traditional mezze meal consisting of tabbouleh and fattoush, baba ghanoush, falafel, skewered meats or grilled fish and pita bread, finished with a desert of baklava.

Trevor Saxty, President, Explore! – North America, commented, “Lebanon is rapidly regaining its former status as a must-see destination for seasoned travelers and Explore is excited to be among the first to return to this old favorite.”