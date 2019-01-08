By Nadine Arab

As usual, our Arab designers never fail to make us proud by making international fashion statements. And of course, it wouldn’t be the same without the hitting the red carpets, especially if it’s the awards season!

Last night, Sunday 6th of January, 2019, the 76th Golden Globes Awards ceremony took place. A bunch of our finest fashion designers dressed celebrities and showered them with all the glitz and glam for the night. Here’s everything from the designers, to the superstars, to the looks that stole the show!

Elie Saab

The Lebanese fashion icon strikes again with three gowns; that scream simplicity and elegance, worn by Lebanese Director Nadine Labaki, Hollywood Actresses, Anne Hathaway, and Catherine Zeta Jones.



Zuhair Murad

Of course, the red carpet wouldn’t have been the same without the legendary Zuhair Murad’s addition. Both Halle Berry and Kristen Bell both wore gowns by the Lebanese designer; don’t they just look gorgeous?



Reem Acra

Gina Rodriguez and Melissa McCarthy flaunted two beautiful gowns by Acra



Marianne Bechara

T.V Presenter Raya Abirached never disappointed with her effortlessly chic looks. This time, she flaunted this breathtaking gown by none other than Marianne Bechara!



Samer Halimeh

Doesn’t Sofia Carson look classy as hell? Well, all thanks to Samer Halimeh’s magical touch!

Georges Chakra



Seems like Georges Chakra’s elegant gown was Patricia Clarkson’s good luck charm as she won the ‘Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series Or Movie Made for Television’ award for her role in Sharp Objects. Congrats Patty!

Khyeli



The Emirati designer sure made Lili Reinhart’s childhood dream of walking the red carpet come true, but he definitely won our hearts with that dress!

