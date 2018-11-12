Lebanon’s top Christian spiritual leader Cardinal Patriarch Beshara al-Rai said the country could not be ruled by the mentality of political militia, highlighting the necessity to educate the new generations so that they develop a different outlook, National News Agency reported on Monday.

“Now that most of the military militias have ended, it is unacceptable that Lebanon be ruled by a political militia mentality,” Rai said in comments over the deadlock in government formation during the 52nd meeting of the Catholic Archbishops and Patriarchs’ Council, held in Bkirki.