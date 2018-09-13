Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh denies having a gambling problem

Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh denied having a gambling problem in a questionnaire submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee Sept 12, 2018
Trump’s pick for the high court responded to written questions from Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse on any gambling habits.

By Doha Madani

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh denied having a gambling problem in a questionnaire submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) asked Kavanaugh a series of questions related to a publicly disclosed email from 2001 in which the judge apologized to his friend for “growing aggressive after blowing still another game of dice” on a weekend trip.

Whitehouse asked Kavanaugh about his debts, whether he reported any gambling debts to the Internal Revenue Service and whether he had sought treatment for a gambling problem.

“Have you ever sought treatment for a gambling addiction?” Whitehouse asked in his written inquiry.

Kavanaugh responded, “No.”

  • Arzna

    Kavanaugh’s wink tells me otherwise . It is a major addiction. Once a gambler, always a gambler.
    Can you imagine having an addicted gambler at the Supreme court ? This can be extremely dangerous for the country