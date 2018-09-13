Trump’s pick for the high court responded to written questions from Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse on any gambling habits.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) asked Kavanaugh a series of questions related to a publicly disclosed email from 2001 in which the judge apologized to his friend for “growing aggressive after blowing still another game of dice” on a weekend trip.

Whitehouse asked Kavanaugh about his debts, whether he reported any gambling debts to the Internal Revenue Service and whether he had sought treatment for a gambling problem.

“Have you ever sought treatment for a gambling addiction?” Whitehouse asked in his written inquiry.