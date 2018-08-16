Bloomberg is 2020 election threat, says ex-Trump campaign manager

by 1 Comment

Michael Bloomberg speaks during a news conference at City Hall in New York, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Michael Bloomberg speaks during a news conference at City Hall in New York, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager said Wednesday Democrats need to nominate a Washington outsider to compete in 2020.

Corey Lewandowski said he believes former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg would instantly become a serious challenger to Trump if he ran as a Democrat.

Lewandowski, now an adviser to Vice President Mike Pence’s Great America PAC, said the billionaire media mogul has a personal narrative that mirrors Trump’s and is “an American success story.”

 Lewandowski predicted the Democratic lawmakers eyeing a White House run would fare worse against Trump because they would have to defend their voting records.

Lewandowski spoke with reporters Wednesday at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast.

The Associated Press
  • Niemals

    As Trump always said FAKE NEWS….