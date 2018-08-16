President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager said Wednesday Democrats need to nominate a Washington outsider to compete in 2020.
Corey Lewandowski said he believes former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg would instantly become a serious challenger to Trump if he ran as a Democrat.
Lewandowski, now an adviser to Vice President Mike Pence’s Great America PAC, said the billionaire media mogul has a personal narrative that mirrors Trump’s and is “an American success story.”
Lewandowski spoke with reporters Wednesday at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast.