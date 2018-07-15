Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rai on Sunday slammed the political parties that are insisting on specific number of shares in the new government and attempts to “exclude” certain parties.

“Clinging to shares or limiting them to certain blocs while excluding other parties and competent individuals from the non-partisan civil society do not justify delaying the government at the expense of public welfare,” al-Rai warned in his Saint Charbel Day sermon.

“Everyone inside and outside the country are awaiting the formation of the government, because every day of delay carries major repercussions and grave losses to the economy and all its sectors,” the patriarch cautioned.

Geagea -Rai meeting

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea held a closed-door meeting with al-Rahi on the sidelines of a mass marking St. Charbel Day in the town of Bqaa Kafra, the LF said.

The talks “tackled the Cabinet formation issue,” the LF said in a statement.

During the mass, al-Rahi called for “forming the new government ,” warning that “any delay in its formation has its political, economic, social and security repercussions.”

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri was tasked with forming the new government on May 24.

Several obstacles are hindering his mission, especially political wrangling over the Christian and Druze shares.

