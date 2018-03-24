Find out more

24 SATURDAY MARCH 2018 BEIRUT 17°C Subscribe Now Login NEWS BUSINESS OPINION SPORTSARTS & ENT LIFE Lebanon News Mar. 23, 2018 | 02:51 PM Lebanese-Saudi relations back to normal: Aoun RSS FOLLOW EMAIL PRINT SHARE The Daily Star BEIRUT: The relationship between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia is back to normal and “nothing will disturb this,” President Michel Aoun said Friday. The comments came during a meeting with a delegation from the Lebanese-Saudi Business Council at Baabda Palace. “It’s true that an incident took place, but we [are both over it],” Aoun said, in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s resignation announcement made from Riyadh in November, which was later rescinded. Aoun said that bilateral relations are now “very, very natural … and this applies to the Gulf brothers in general.” The president spoke of Lebanon’s openness to all forms of cooperation in terms of the economy, development and other sectors. “We are ready to provide the best conditions for such cooperation,” he said, recalling that his first visit as president to Saudi Arabia was one of “appreciation and love to the kingdom.” Separately, Hariri met with the head of Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic mission in Lebanon Walid al-Bukhari at the premier’s Downtown Beirut residence. The two, along with Saudi military attache Brig. Gen. Salameh al-Masloukhi, discussed the latest developments and bilateral relations between Beirut and Riyadh, a statement from Hariri’s office reported. Earlier this week, Bukhari said that the relationship between the two countries would return to its "golden age." Recommended Hariri caps Saudi visit with crown prince meeting Storms bring ideal waves for surfing, but also trash Hariri: Tougher U.S. policy on Hezbollah will spare Lebanon French ambassador launches scientific research programs Lebanon's nature reserves to open for free U.S. envoy mediating between Lebanon and Israel sees no "direction towards escalation" of tensions – Lebanese official tells Reuters 