More than 100 countries defied President Donald Trump on Thursday and voted in favor of a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for the United States to withdraw its decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Trump had threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that voted in favor. His warning did appear to have some impact with nine countries voting against the resolution and 35 abstaining. A total of 128 countries voted for the resolution.

A spokesman for Western-backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the U.N. vote on Thursday.

“The vote is a victory for Palestine,” said Abbas spokesman Nabil Abu Rdainah. “We will continue our efforts in the United Nations and at all international forums to put an end to this occupation and to establish our Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital.”

Here is a country breakdown of the General Assembly vote: Member states that voted in favour of the resolution A: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan B: Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi C: Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Chad, Chile, China, Comoros, Congo, Costa Rica, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Cyprus, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea), Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica E: Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia F: Finland, France G: Gabon, Gambia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guinea, Guyana I: Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Italy J: Japan, Jordan K: Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan L: Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg M:Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Mauritania, Mauritius, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique N: Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Norway O: Oman P: Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Portugal Q: Qatar R: Republic of Korea (South Korea), Russia S: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria T: Tajikistan, Thailand, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Tunisia, Turkey U: United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United Republic of Tanzania, Uruguay, Uzbekistan V: Venezuela, Vietnam Y: Yemen Z: Zimbabwe Member states that voted against the resolution G: Guatemala H: Honduras I: Israel M: Marshall Islands, Micronesia N: Nauru P: Palau T: Togo U: United States Member states that abstained A: Antigua-Barbuda, Argentina, Australia B: Bahamas, Benin, Bhutan, Bosnia-Herzegovina C: Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic D: Dominican Republic E: Equatorial Guinea F: Fiji H: Haiti, Hungary J: Jamaica K: Kiribati L: Latvia, Lesotho M: Malawi, Mexico P: Panama, Paraguay, Philippines, Poland R: Romania, Rwanda S: Solomon Islands, South Sudan T: Trinidad-Tobago, Tuvalu U: Uganda V: Vanuatu

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)/Aljazeera