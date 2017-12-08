9 children were killed and 14 others were injured when a huge fire gutted a Syrian refugee camp Thursday in the western Bekaa town of Ghazze, the National News Agency said.

The fire turned dozens of tents into ashes, NNA added, noting that the fire resulted from the explosion of a gas cylinder inside one of the tents.

“Dozens of Civil Defense and Lebanese Red Cross vehicles were at the scene and firefighters managed to extinguish the fire after strenuous efforts that lasted more than two hours,” NNA added.

According to a municipal official, the fire gutted 60 out of around 90 tents.

“All those killed and injured are children and the reason is that all families head to a popular market between Ghazze and al-Mansoura every Thursday, leaving the children in the tents,” the official explained.

A similar deadly incident that was food related also took place last July in the Beqaa region