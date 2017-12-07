President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Wednesday slammed U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“It is a dangerous decision that undermines the United States’ credibility as a sponsor of the peace process in the region,” Aoun said in a tweet.

“This decision sets back the Palestinian-Israeli peace process several decades and destroys any attempt to reconcile their viewpoints,” the president stressed.

Hariri meanwhile said the Arab world rejects Trump’s decision, “which subjects the region to dangers.”

“Lebanon deplores and rejects this decision, and on this day it announces the highest levels of solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to the creation of an independent state whose capital is Jerusalem,” the premier tweeted.