With 70 percent of ballots counted in the Honduran presidential election, opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla maintains a five point lead over President Juan Orlando Hernandez, and is set to win, an election official said on Monday.

“The technical experts here say that it’s irreversible,” said Marcos Ramiro Lobo, one of four election tribunal magistrates. “(Nasralla) is practically the winner.”

Speaking to Reuters, Lobo said Nasralla had kept up a five point advantage over the incumbent Hernandez, who had been widely expected to win before the election took place.

Salvador Alejandro César Nasralla Salum 64 is a Honduran sports journalist, television presenter, master of ceremonies, businessman, and politician. He is the presenter of the television program with the highest ratings in Honduras, and was the founder and presidential candidate of the Anti-Corruption Party in the 2013 election.

Nasralla was born in Honduras. His parents are both of Palestinian descent .His mother was born in Chile.