Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday repeated the accusations that Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah made against Saudi arabia , his country’s main regional rival, saying the kingdom pressured Prime Minister Saad Hariri to resign in a “rare” intervention in another nation’s affairs.

Rouhani also repeated Nasrallah’s accusation that Saudi Arabia is “begging” Israel to bomb Lebanon, he made the accusations without naming the kingdom

Saudi Arabia has accused Hezbollah of aiding Iran-allied rebels in Yemen, who fired a ballistic missile that was intercepted outside the Saudi capital earlier this month. Hezbollah has said Saudi Arabia forced Hariri to resign in order to bring down his coalition government, which includes the group.

Hariri announced his unexpected resignation on Saudi TV on Nov. 4, in which he lashed out at Hezbollah and said he feared for his safety.

5 Hezbollah members who were indicted in the murder of former PM Rafic Hariri ( Saad’s father ) are being tried by the UN backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon STL in absentia because Nasrallah refused to hand them over to the court