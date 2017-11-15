Iran’s Rouhani, repeats Hezbollah’s accusations against Saudi Arabia

File photo of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) with president Rouhani. According to Iran’s Constitution, the Supreme Leader is responsible for supervision of “the general policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” which means that he sets the tone and direction of Iran’s domestic and foreign policies. The Supreme Leader also is commander-in-chief of the armed forces and controls the Islamic Republic’s intelligence and security operations; he alone can declare war or peace. He is also the supreme commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The Supreme Leader is appointed and supervised by the Assembly of Experts, while the president is is the highest popularly elected official in Iran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday repeated the accusations that Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah made against  Saudi arabia   , his country’s main regional rival, saying the kingdom pressured Prime Minister Saad Hariri to resign in a “rare” intervention in another nation’s affairs.

Rouhani also repeated Nasrallah’s accusation that  Saudi Arabia is “begging” Israel to bomb Lebanon, he made the accusations  without naming the kingdom

Saudi Arabia has accused Hezbollah  of aiding Iran-allied rebels in Yemen, who fired a ballistic missile that was intercepted outside the Saudi capital earlier this month. Hezbollah has said Saudi Arabia forced Hariri to resign in order to bring down his coalition government, which includes the group.

Hariri  announced his unexpected resignation on Saudi TV on Nov. 4, in which he lashed out at Hezbollah and said he feared for his safety.

5 Hezbollah members  who were indicted in the murder of  former PM Rafic Hariri ( Saad’s father ) are being tried by the UN backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon STL in absentia because Nasrallah refused to hand them over to the court