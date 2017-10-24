By Yasmin Helal

As 20-year-old American daredevil Alex Mason prepared for his trip to Beirut – where he has been invited to walk a tightrope from one of the Raouché rocks to the other – Lebanon’s tourism sector had its own challenges to prepare for.

When I first traveled to the country a couple of years ago, I was surprised that the most magical destination I had ever visited is right around the corner.

Despite its Mediterranean beauty and natural charm, the numerous conflicts throughout the region have taken a toll on Lebanon’s reputation.

This, unfortunately, makes it exceptionally challenging for it to stand out as a tourist destination.

Attracting rich tourists from the neighboring Gulf countries to Lebanon’s snowy mountains and green hills is also a thing of the past.

With the declining number of Khaleeji visitors, the country is now developing some of the alternative local destinations, targeting the new-age travelers, with backpacks on their shoulders, all the world’s resources within a cellphone tucked in their pockets and an unquenchable thirst for adventure in their hearts.

Thus, it seemed suitable to offer Alex this new adventure. The rope was tightly fastened 40 meters above the raging waters of the sea, extending from the higher to the lower rock of Raouché. The challenge offered Alex a unique opportunity, as it will be the longest and highest rope line that he’s ever walked.

“We believe that these experiences, coupled with our world renown nightlife, hospitality and culture will bring Lebanon back to the forefront of the region in terms of tourism. Other countries may have towers, but we have wonders,” Avedis Guidanian, Lebanese Minister of tourism, told StepFeed.

“This initiative that was launched and implemented by Red Bull will help bring one of Beirut’s most wonderful sites to the limelight.”

His colleague and extreme sports expert, Andy Lewis, was there by his side all along.

“The project in Lebanon is another perfect example of how I feel slacklining and high-lining have evolved me as an athlete. Lebanon is beautiful and we can’t wait to come visit again,” Alex told StepFeed.

