Saudi Arabia agrees to buy Russian S-400 air defense system: Report

PUTIN KING SALMANSaudi Arabia has agreed to buy Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television reported on Thursday.

The report came during a visit by Saudi King Salman to Moscow.

The countries also signed a memorandum of understanding to help the kingdom in its efforts to develop its own military industries, a statement from state-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries said.

SAMI said the MoU with Russian state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport came in the context of contracts signed to procure the S-400, the Kornet-EM system, the TOS-1A, the AGS-30 and the Kalashnikov AK-103.

It did not specify the number of each system or the value of the procurement deal.

It said the procurement was “based on the assurance of the Russian party to transfer the technology and localize the manufacturing and sustainment of these armament systems in the Kingdom”, but provided no timeframe.

A number of deals have been signed during this week’s trip by King Salman to Russia, the first by a Saudi monarch.

REUTERS

  • Omega

    Interesting to see Turkey (who survived a coup) and now KSA (where a coup is being planned) both seek S-400s.

  • Hannibal

    OK but who’s gonna operate them LOL

    • Omega

      When the Zionist Jewish vermin want wars, you better find a way …

      America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars
      http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/americas-jews-are-driving-americas-wars/

      The author of the article is Philip Giraldi, former counter-terrorism and military intelligence officer of the CIA.

      https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philip_Giraldi

      He was recently fired from the column where he’s wrote for forteen years …

      How I Got Fired

      Exposing Jewish power in America has real consequences
      http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/how-i-got-fired/

      Back in 2004 …

      Giraldi, with his partner Vincent Cannistraro, a retired CIA counterterrorism chief, wrote that Turkish sources had reported that Turkey was concerned by Israel’s alleged encouragement of Kurdish ambitions to create an independent state and that Israeli intelligence operations in the area included anti-Syrian and anti-Iranian activity by Kurds. They predicted this might lead to a new alliance among Iran, Syria, and Turkey which have Kurdish minorities.[9]

      Check the rest of the Assertions on the Wikipedia link.