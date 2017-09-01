Syrian opposition sources uncovered to Asharq Al-Awsat on Thursday that the authorities in Damascus issued a decision to confiscate all the properties of Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri in Syria and transfer them to the ownership of the state, after Hariri accused the neighboring country of financing and arming terrorists.

The Syrian regime had issued a decision at the start of 2013 to confiscate the properties of Hariri. Last Aug. 22, the Syrian Justice Ministry issued a decree to follow-up on the implementation of the previous decision at the Finance Ministry’s Directorate of Funds Confiscated and Seized Properties.

The decree for the confiscation of movable and immovable property came as part of a series of decisions issued by the Syrian authorities against anti-Assad politicians, intellectuals and opposition activists.

Asharq Al-Awsat received a copy of the Syrian decree. However, the newspaper could not confirm its accuracy from an independent source.

In a related development the Syrian regime reportedly also confiscated the properties of Lebanese MP Oqab Saqr , a close ally of Hariri and key member of the March 14th alliance

Asharq Al-Awsat