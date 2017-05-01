U.S.-backed militias oust Islamic State fighters from Syria’s Tabqa old city

by 52 Comments

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters gesture while posing on a damaged airplane inside Tabqa military airport after taking control of it from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa city, Syria , April 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters gesture while posing on a damaged airplane inside Tabqa military airport after taking control of it from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa city, Syria , April 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

U.S.-backed militias said on Monday they had pushed Islamic State fighters out of the old quarters of Tabqa, a strategically vital town controlling Syria’s largest dam, hemming the militants into the remaining modern district along the shore.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance made up of Syrian Kurdish and Arab fighting groups, are fighting a multi-phased campaign to drive Islamic State from its stronghold of Raqqa, 40km (25 miles) downstream and east of Tabqa.

The SDF will wait to assault Raqqa until it seizes Tabqa, its military officials have previously said, but it had made slow progress since besieging the town in early April.

This changed on Thursday when the SDF began to advance north into the old city.

On Monday the SDF said in an online statement it had taken the last three neighborhoods of the old city and an adjoining industrial district.

SDF forces were now fighting Islamic State in the three modern quarters of the town which lie along the Tabqa reservoir, SDF spokesman Talal Silo said.

Islamic State still control the dam.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said on Monday the SDF now controls about 80 percent of Tabqa.

In recent weeks the SDF has also squeezed Islamic State’s pocket of territory around Raqqa, which the jihadist group has used as a base to plot attacks and manage much of its self-declared caliphate since seizing the city in 2014.

 

REUTERS

  • MekensehParty

    while the ruskies and the resistance axis are bombing hospitals and gassing civilians, the US and its allies in the region, Kurds and Arabs, are continuing to drive Isis out of each and every town and city they control bringing the extremist caliphate to the brink of collapse.
    Of course such an important story on the war on terror doesn’t generate any echo from the fakers of the truth.
    “And yet it turns…”

    • wargame1

      Assad and the Russians didn’t really attack the ISIS. It was Assad who brought this group in 2013 and gave them huge area in order to create a buffer zone against the FSA. Once the ISIS are wiped out , Assad will have to create some other excuse.

      • Omega

        Yes, that’s exactly it: the ISIS (who came from different countries) was invited by Assad. They had to sneak in via Turkey and Jordan at night and they were/are armed and supported by Assad and Russia. You clown, you.

        • wargame1

          ISIS and Al-Qaeda are covertly operated by Iran Russia and the Assad regime. If you dont know it already then I will educate you with reference.

          • Omega

            Just so I am on the same page as you, you’re talking about the Al-Qaeda that morphed from US armed/supported Islamic Afghani Mujahideen who fought the Soviets and the Wahhabi-Sallafi-Sunni jihadists ISIS that came to life after the US’ illegal invasions of Iraq and Libya – right? If so, don’t make me wait one more second and do educate me with reference.

          • Solomon

            Can’t trust a Muslim, quite simple.

          • Omega

            Thanks for saying nothing Suleiman.

          • Solomon

            Actually it says a great deal Bin Laden.

          • HebAlba

            Hi Mister Bin Shlomo

          • HebAlba

            You can’t trust a Zionist

          • wargame1

            Al-Qaeda had no role in Afghan Soviet war. Al-Qaeda was their to hijack the victory from the local Afghan fighters. The Afghans knew a stray dog better than Osam Bin Laden. Osama was introduced by USA through CNN. Al-Qaedas role was same as what ISIS is doing in Syria and Iraq. i.e. Hijack the revolution against Assad. When USA started bombing Afghanistan the top Al-Qaeda leaders fled to IRAN including the son of Osama Bin Laden.

    • Omega

      I just checked my calendar but April 1st was thirty days ago. Tell me you’re paid to write such non-sense? And if not, how exactly is the US and its allies driving ISIS out when Jihadists (from dozens of different countries) entered Syria via Turkey and Jordan (two US allies) to then be supported by two other US’ allies (KSA and Israel). Most importantly, who armed the jihadists?

      • MekensehParty

        I don’t mind teaching you logic since your Syrian parents never did, but I already know the results because I know that your brain was taken out and replaced with an Iranian turd incapable of learning. Nonetheless I’ll give it a try just to prove once again that what I said about you is true.
        When regular Syrians of all walks of life and of all sects Alawites included went to the streets PEACEFULLY asking for less than their god given rights, your brother from another mother bashar started killing them. Of course you’ll deny this. As millions and millions poured to the streets and defections hit the army, your bfam bashar released from jails hundreds of Qaeda leaders. Also documented and you’ll also deny this. They were in jail, or rather in the shade, because these sobs were being smuggled into Iraq through Syria to kill ze amberialist Amrikan occubier. Documented and denied by your kind. On the other side of the border, bashar’s cousin from another aunt, Maliki, pushed the Sunnis into the hands of al Qaeda by not paying for the US program that kicked Qaeda out of sunistan Iraq. Documented and that you’ll deny. El Qaeda now turned into Isis, without any US troops left in Iraq thanks to Maliki refusing to sign the US agreement, took over sunistan and threatened to invade Baghdad for a good old bloodbath. Documented and denied. In their takeover of these regions, Isis recovered the running Iraqi army’s thousands of tons of weapons. Documented and denied.
        As Isis took over large parts of Syria, your bfam bashar hardly attacked them, letting them roam freely and turning the revolution into an extremists invasion, and only attacking those who have a chance to gain support of the west, anihilating them. Documented and denied.
        I never denied that turkey and KSA allowed movement and sponsored Isis, and they got punished by the US by being ignored and sidelined in the talks about the future of Syria (d&d). But Jordan and Israel never did. The US as documented and denied, categorically refused to arm any rebels for fear of these weapons falling into the hands of jihadists. Instead they only armed the Kurds and Arab rebels they can fully trust and that have been sweeping across the north liberating Syria of Isis and today they are some 50kms away from raqqa the Syrian capital of the caliphate. In Iraq they rebuilt loyal Sunni battalions, armed and trained the Iraqi Kurds and gave both air cover and today they’re a month away from liberating Mosul the main capital of the caliphate (d&d).
        In the meantime, your bfam bashar, with the help of the Russians has been bombing hospitals and gassing people to defeat Islamists and Qaeda remnants with an average rate of success, but not Isis. Also d&d.
        This is a list of undeniable facts, that you insist on denying. When you’ll recover your brain (if ever) and you recognize the undeniable facts above we can talk. Until then you will remain an Iranian turd.

        • Niemals

          You can present facts in an easy-to-understand form and wait to see if it helped to penetrate a brainwashed that insists on denying anyway.

          • man-o-war
          • man-o-war

            Well, I guess if you don’t trust the NY Times you’re definitely not going to trust Huff post.

          • Niemals

            Why should I trust YOU when you are adding a reply before you knew my opinion about http://www.huffingtonpost.com THE BLOG?

          • man-o-war

            Ummm…because of your earlier comment on the NY Times, not a BLOG. It was clear you wouldn’t trust them either . You have no problem trusting a random guy commenting with no sources to back up his claims.

            Again, who do you trust? Where do you get your information from?

          • MekensehParty

            and this is an “opinion” in the blog part of the HuffPost not an article reviewed and published by the editor of the HuffPost. If anything you should cite Jeffrey Sachs, who is a very respectable economist and writer. His attacks on Clinton and how she handled the Arab Spring certainly do not absolve Bashar from his crimes against his own people and how he handled the rebellion. “He” repeats, if Bashar took a different path instead of killing the first peaceful protesters a totally different story would have ensued. Therefore the blame falls strictly on he who shot the first shot, which was not the Syrian people.

          • man-o-war

            I have said from day one that ASSad handled it wrong and added fuel to the fire. He should have come out with real reform and made life more bearable for ALL Syrians, not just the elite.

            He screwed up big time, but I still would prefer him in control of Syria than daesh who would certainly have taken over the whole country.

          • MekensehParty

            How about not him and not daesh?

          • man-o-war
          • Niemals

            Why should I trust the http://www.nytimes.com?

          • man-o-war

            Haha, are you serious? Who do you trust?

          • man-o-war

            It seems you have no problem trusting an anonymous random guy commenting on an obscure site called Yalibnan.

          • Niemals

            It seems that you have high thoughts about yourself as well as not being anonymous and trustworthy.

            My opinions obviously annoy you because an ‘equally anonymous and trustworthy’ is criticized by the one you call “an anonymous random guy”.

            You have no problem in commenting an anonymous guy commenting on another anonymous guy on unskilled site called Yalibnan.

            Bravo anonymous guy (man-o-war).

          • man-o-war

            You’re really trying to put your ignorance on full display today. Great job, you’ve succeeded.

            Where did I ever tell you to trust me? You delusional twit.

            I posted a NY times article and a Huff Post article. I didn’t pull random facts out of my ass as the other anonymous poster did.

            If you are able to take his ramblings as “facts”, but can’t trust the NY Times or the Huff post it shows you’re the brainwashed individual.

            You still haven’t stated what you consider to be credible Newspapers and/or blogs?

          • HebAlba

            Can’t stop laughing

          • Niemals

            I can display facts in full display because it comes directly from the source – “regular Syrians of all walks of life and of all sects Alawites included went to the streets PEACEFULLY asking for less than their god given rights”.

            The source is in security among us, they are the Syrians who can tell me all their own experiences, I need no American press or blogs.

            So it’s not strange that I can comment an anonymous random guy commenting about facts in an easy-to-understand form and wait to see if it helped to penetrate a brainwashed that insists on denying anyway.

            You seems to be the other brainwashed anonymous guy commenting about “credible Newspapers”.
            That is indeed serious source….

          • man-o-war

            Haha, listen to this garbage. It is well documented that Israel and gulf countries did not like the Syrian, Iraqi, Iranian, Lebanese alliance that was forming. It was a direct threat to their power and they saw the alliance getting stronger by the day.

            They jumped on the “Arab Spring” momentum to fuel the unrest in Syria and arm the uprising. They hoped ASSad would fall quickly like the others, but it didn’t happen. Everyone one of you that frequent this site have been stating he would fall very soon for the past 3 years. They didn’t take into account the importance of Syria to Iran and Russia. The gulf countries funneled jihadis by the thousands along with millions of dollars in military support. They didn’t care that a cancer would form and Syria would be turned into a Jihadi hell hole as long as ASSad would fall and weakest he alliance.

            Hasn’t happened and it won’t happen unless Iran and Russia are convinced to give up the support.

          • MekensehParty

            Hahaha they can keep burning the little money they still have in arming a conflict they’re too weak to finish.
            And please feel free to go help them you “true” warrior.
            But I’m sure you’d rather fart on your sofa

          • man-o-war

            I have no desire to step into Syria. I’m Lebanese, not Syrian.

            If theres anyone that can finish it on this earth it is you, after all you kicked out Syria in 28 days. Go fart some scuds on Damascus.

          • Niemals

            I commented MekensehParty text about presenting facts in an easy-to-understand form.

            You are definitely not the one that it helped to understand it, it didn’t penetrated your brainwashed brain.

            In MekensehParty text you can’t find a word about Israel.

            You insists on blending in Israel and denying Al-Assad roll in the massacre of Syrians.

            The uprising was peaceful until Al-Assad started the bloodbath.

          • man-o-war

            “I commented MekensehParty text about presenting facts in an easy-to-understand form.” , and I posted two articles. They were written in clear English. You respond with the idiotic statement of “why should I trust the NY Times.”

            I don’t deny ASSads role in the bloodshed. Clearly he has some responsibility in the death and destruction of his country.

            Just because “he” doesn’t mention Israel doesn’t mean they didn’t have a hand in fomenting and prolonging the uprising. I guess the random air raids and attacks on Syrian military positions is self defense?

          • Niemals

            “Clearly he has some responsibility in the death and destruction of his country.”…..

            “he” is MekensehParty, but you are just a blockhead.

            As MekensehParty already told you, the blame falls strictly on he who shot the first shot, which was not the Syrian people.

            What is idiotic in my statement of “why should I trust the NY Times.”?
            I have no need of US press, it is for the Americans or someone that trust Americans, like you.

          • man-o-war

            Hey retard, “he” in my comment is referring to ASSad, your reading comprehension is not very good. No surprise you don’t have a need for US press. Stick to your native tongue.

            I don’t agree with “him” that it falls strictly on ASSad, but I do agree he could have and should have done more to prevent it from spiraling out of control.

            “He” is MekensehParty and you are a fucking moron.

          • Niemals

            So you’re the retard Lebanese living on the American continent as the retarded Hid Abyss aka HebAlba that stays away in Canada supporting the assassin Assad.

          • MekensehParty

            why are you afraid of naming “him”?
            yet you’re on “his” thread walking on eggs
            how long will you cowards hide behind your finger?

          • man-o-war

            I’m very very afraid, lol. Was it hard for you to figure out who “He” is?
            Only coward is you, the keyboard warrior who freed Lebanon from the Syrian chains, haha. Dipshit

          • MekensehParty

            in one month…
            sorry, not one month, in 28 days, I put the Syrians out after more than 25 years of occupation that you farters couldn’t do anything about all this time.
            go sob on your smelly pillow
            I walk with my head high, you crawl under the Syrian/Iranian boots

          • man-o-war

            Damn, you must be 10 feet tall and fart scud missiles to do all that.
            Thank you for your service.
            I saw first hand the Syrian brutality during the civil war. They rolled into our village when and where they wanted. They snatched people up left and right, some never to be heard of again.

            They also helped repel invasions by forces that occupied Batroun and Chekka who also did evil horrific things to villagers that happened to pass through their checkpoints. The Phalangist and LF weren’t angels.

            The Syrians played both sides.

          • MekensehParty

            In fact, we got them out without firing a shot when we faja’nahoun! Not even a slap.
            A lot of Lebanese look at these 28 days with envy, especially those who stayed at home and didn’t play any role, or were too scared to move their buts to the streets to join us.
            But some 300 people including myself did it and you shouldn’t be jealous, because we did it for you too. It’s time for the Lebanese people to stop farting on their sofas as I told Hanni and to recognize those who risked everything these first nights to give all the Lebanese a short-lived freedom, before the Syrians returned by the window.

          • Niemals

            Did I ever told you that I trust you?

            There are enough blockheads that are following you and the NY Times ..
            https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/feea25f874404ae249db563ee5126941fd94535f15a9445f54260cc1ce2e2e85.jpg
            .. and that just an hour ago….

          • man-o-war

            “Did I ever told you that I trust you?” haha, Wow, just more proof you’re a moron.

          • Hannibal

            LOL

          • MekensehParty

            Absolutely nothing in this article contradicts what “he” said. In fact, it strengthens the facts that “he” presented.
            try harder!

          • man-o-war

            “The US as documented and denied, categorically refused to arm any rebels for fear of these weapons falling into the hands of jihadists. Instead they only armed the Kurds and Arab rebels they can fully trust and that have been sweeping across the north liberating Syria of Isis and today they are some 50kms away from raqqa the Syrian capital of the caliphate. “,

            “He” is wrong, and “He’s” facts have no sources to back up “his” claims. The CIA and the Pentagon have two separate programs running in Syria. Nobody knows who the hell they’re arming and many times the ones that were vetted and trusted turned around and joined daiesh or Al Qaeda offshoots, taken their weapons and training with them.

            http://www.latimes.com/world/middleeast/la-fg-cia-pentagon-isis-20160327-story.html

            What we know in public is only the surface of the interference in Syria.

          • MekensehParty

            There were failed programs of arming and supporting some Syrian factions, none were terrorists/jihadists. They failed, and yes, some of their weapons and men were overtaken by the Jihadists/Terrorists. I wont deny that, because it’s the truth.
            But can you deny that the spearhead of the fight on Isis, and the liberation of Iraq and Syria from its claws is the US with the Mosul and Raqqa operations?

          • man-o-war

            You say “small”, but I’m not sure where you get your numbers. It’s possible they were “small”, I don’t have exact numbers and neither do you. The Pentagon and CIA will not release the real numbers, or what kind of training and weapons were supplied overtly and covertly.

            I don’t claim they’re game changing weapons, although the TOW missiles supplied did a number on Syrian tanks and even helicopters. The weapons supplied were enough to keep the battle going and pressure on ASSad. Will they win the war? No, short of an Air Force and full on ground invasion with Navy support the war will not end. Won’t happen unless you can get Russia to back off and drop ASSad support.

            I agree, the fight in Iraq vs daesh shifted in the Iraqi favor once the US got more involved. The Air Force and drone attacks are helping, as well as arming/backing the Kurds. Thank god they woke up realized that they had to put a stop to the daesh momentum. It does nobody any good with those terrorist running loose and having a base to operate out of.

          • MekensehParty

            There is what is called senate and house hearings about the programs ran in Syria by both the Pentagon and the CIA. They won’t give names but they are obliged to give numbers. There was 2 failed programs that were shut down:
            One ran by the Pentagon at the behest of McCain who saw in the Free Syrian Army under a general named Idris a partner we can count on. They delivered them some weapons, but Idris allowed, or bowed to Nusra looting these weapons. The program was cut short and no further deliveries were made. Idris is the guy in the picture that hind saved as her desktop background, claiming that one of the guys in the pic with idris and McCain is Baghdadi, which is of course not true.
            The second program was designed by the CIA to train a first batch of 200 to 500 troops, but was also shut down as the first 25 or so men sent to Syria were immediately kidnapped on arrival by Islamists and Nusra.
            The TOW missiles were not provided by the US but by the Gulf states after the US gave the green light and indeed stopped the advance on Aleppo.
            At no point the US allowed any anti-aircraft missiles to be delivered to ANY group of rebels, not even Democratic Syria.
            Whatever was provided by the US that fell in the hands of terrorists in Syria (not talking about Iraq where Isis looted all the US weapons provided to the Iraqi Regular Army) was not a game changer and without further supplies had but limited effect.
            I thank you for agreeing to the obvious, that the only successful battles against Isis, and the liberation of swathes of lands from Isis have not been fought by the trio Russia-Iran-Bashar and their lackeys but by the US and the troops it trained and directly armed to fight Isis. Which is the main point of “his” original post.

        • Danny Farah

          You speak the truth Grasshopper.. I totally agree and you are a wiseman.

          • MekensehParty

            Thanks Danny, wisdom is recognized by the wise only 😉