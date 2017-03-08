Turkish, US, Russian military chiefs discuss Syria tensions ..

by 17 Comments

Turkey's Chief of Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar, center, U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford, left, and Russia's Chief of Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov attend a meeting in the Mediterranean coastal city of Antalya, Turkey, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Turkey's military says the Turkish, U.S. and Russian chiefs of military staff are meeting in southern Turkey to discuss developments in Syria and Iraq. The meeting comes amid renewed Turkish threats to hit U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish targets in the northern Syrian city of Manbij. (Turkish Military, Pool Photo via AP)
Turkey’s Chief of Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar, center, U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford, left, and Russia’s Chief of Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov attend a meeting in the Mediterranean coastal city of Antalya, Turkey, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Turkey’s military says the Turkish, U.S. and Russian chiefs of military staff are meeting in southern Turkey to discuss developments in Syria and Iraq. The meeting comes amid renewed Turkish threats to hit U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish targets in the northern Syrian city of Manbij. (Turkish Military, Pool Photo via AP)

The top generals from Turkey, the United States and Russia met Tuesday in Turkey to discuss mutual suspicions over northern Syria military operations, as Russia’s military announced a two-week long cease-fire between rebels and the government in the suburbs of the Syrian capital, Damascus.

The Russian military said a cease-fire has been in place since Tuesday, March 6, and will extend until March 20, for the Eastern Ghouta region outside Damascus, but activists reported a number of airstrikes and artillery strikes by government forces, killing two civilians.

The White Helmets search-and-rescue group said they dug up the bodies of a child and an adult from the rubble of the strikes on Harasta, inside the rebel-held Ghouta pocket.

Government forces have intensified their siege against the civilians and rebels there since February in an effort to secure a surrender that would see part of the population sent to exile. The U.N. has denounced other such arrangements as “forced displacement” and war crimes.

The Siege Watch monitoring group says around 400,000 people are trapped under the constant bombardment.

The surprise meeting between Turkey’s Gen. Hulusi Akar, Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the Russian General Staff, was called to address reciprocal mistrust between Turkish-backed Syrian opposition forces, U.S.-backed Kurdish forces, and Russian-allied Syrian government forces, fighting their way toward the Islamic State group’s de facto capital, Raqqa.

Turkey, a NATO ally, views the Kurdish group that dominates the Syria Democratic Forces as terrorists and has threatened to drive them from the northern town of Manbij, which the alliance captured from the militants last year with the aid of U.S.-led coalition airstrikes. Turkey and Syria meanwhile support opposite sides in the Syrian civil war.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, addressing a campaign rally in the Turkish capital Ankara, reiterated his readiness to confront the Kurdish forces.

“We can clear Manbij together, then we can clear Raqqa together,” he said.

The U.S. has a few hundred special operations forces embedded with the SDF and wants the alliance to lead the march on Raqqa. The Pentagon said Monday that U.S. forces have also taken up positions on the outskirts of Manbij to try to keep a lid on tensions.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said the meetings would continue on Wednesday.

“There is a need for an effective coordination in the efforts to clear Syria of all terror groups because so many countries are involved there,” he told reporters. “If we cannot establish coordination, the risk of a conflict that we would not desire can emerge. That’s the real aim of the meeting.”

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a terse statement that the military chiefs talked about “the current situation in the fight against terrorist organizations in Syria in the context of raising the efficiency of confronting all terrorist organizations in the future.”

It said they “underlined the importance of taking additional steps to prevent incidents during operations.”

On Monday, SDF fighters blocked the main road linking Raqqa with the eastern of Deir el-Zour, which is split between IS and the Syrian government. The SDF is now stationed eight kilometers (five miles) north of Raqqa.

Elsewhere in northern Syria, government forces and their allies marched closer to a main water pumping station controlled by IS in Aleppo province, Syria’s military and an activist group said.

The government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media said troops are now just miles from the station, which supplies the northern city of Aleppo, Syria’s largest, with water.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also confirmed the advance near the town of Deir Hafer, the Jarrah air base and the Khafseh pumping station.

The advance is part of a dayslong government offensive against IS backed by Russian airstrikes. Taking the water station would ease Aleppo’s water shortage.

In the center of the country, Syrian troops captured the Jazal oil field from the extremists after days of fighting, state TV said, quoting an unnamed military official. The TV said military experts are dismantling explosives left behind while firefighters are working on extinguishing one of the wells that was torched by the extremists.

 The Associated Press

  • vs

    As reported by the Reuters agency referring to US and Iraqi sources,
    the leader of the terrorist group “Islamic state” Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
    fled Mosul and is solely concerned with his own destiny.
    The
    defense of the city, in the battle in which the fate of the IS will be
    decided, he left to field commanders and the most seasoned militants. Himself, according to the information received, is hiding in the
    desert, most likely – in the region of the Syrian-Iraqi border.
    It is assumed that al-Baghdadi harboring the sympathizing IS residents of local villages. At the same time, he constantly changes the location without having to communicate with anyone. This prevents him from detecting with the help of electronic intelligence.
    It
    should be noted that earlier sources repeatedly reported about the
    severe wound or death of the leader of the “Islamic state”. However, none of these reports received official confirmation from the group

  • vs

    In Kremlin are negotiating Netanyahu and Putin http://newsru.co.il/world/09mar2017/net_121.html

  • vs

    US is sending to the storming of the Rakka 155-mm cannons and marines http://newsru.co.il/mideast/09mar2017/raqqa_207.html

  • vs

    The Russian air group in Syria inflicted 452 air strikes in the east of the province of Aleppo over the past week.
    As
    a result, about 600 “militants”, 16 infantry fighting vehicles, 41
    pick-up trucks with large-caliber machine guns and more than 30 units of
    other vehicles were destroyed https://lenta.ru/news/2017/03/10/airstrikes/

  • vs

    The Office of the United
    Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights published a report on
    large-scale violations of the rights of the Kurdish population of
    Turkey. This is reported by Reuters.

    The
    document states that between July 2015 and December 2016, about two
    thousand people were killed in the south-east of the country, and their
    houses were destroyed https://lenta.ru/news/2017/03/10/turkeyhumanrights/

  • wargame1

    Trump Hotel Deal Tied to Iranian Terrorist Group Trump is the chump.Here is a video analysis
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvPLWc6IytM

  • vs

    As a result of
    the actions of the Iraqi security forces, 25 militants of the terrorist
    organization “Islamic State” were liquidated, among them three suicide
    bombers.
    The clashes between the Iraqi
    military and terrorists took place on the territory of Mosul, which is
    still under the control of “IS”
    Meanwhile, thousands of refugees leave Mosul. Over the past week, the second largest city of Iraq left more than 200 thousand people

  • vs

    VIDEO: Assad to Chinese TV; The Oscar was given to Al-Qaeda – Full interview transcript https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/video-assad-chinese-tv-oscar-given-al-qaeda-full-interview-transcript/

  • vs

    On Saturday, March 11, in
    Damascus, near the city cemetery, not far from one of the gates of the
    old city, two explosions were blown up.
    As a result of two suicide attacks carried out by suicide bombers, killed at least 30 people

  • vs

    Ворчун Ворчливый 11.03.2017 в 13:36
    У Сирии большие долги перед РФ (даже не смотря на то, что часть этого
    долга была списана по обоюдному согласию как безнадежная). Исламисты,
    придя к власти, в любом случае не станут их платить Syria has big debts to the Russian Federation (even though some of this debt was written off on mutual consent as hopeless). Islamists, having come to power, in any case will not pay

  • vs

    Netherlands refused to let Turkish Foreign Minister enter the country https://lenta.ru/news/2017/03/11/you_are_not_welcome/

    • vs

      Erdogan called the Netherlands a relic of Nazism https://lenta.ru/news/2017/03/11/erdogan/

      • vs

        Prime Minister of the Netherlands called Erdogan’s statements “insane” http://newsru.co.il/world/11mar2017/rutte818.html

        • vs

          Police of the
          Netherlands did not allow the Minister for Family Affairs of Turkey
          Fatma Bethul Sayyam Kaye to enter the building of the consulate in
          Rotterdam http://newsru.co.il/world/11mar2017/turkish_702.html

          • vs

            On Sunday, March
            12, amid a sharp deterioration of relations between Turkey and the
            Netherlands in Istanbul, a demonstration took place in front of the
            building of the Dutch consulate.
            One of the
            demonstrators managed to get on the roof of the embassy, tore off the
            flag of the Netherlands and replaced it with the Turkish

  • vs
  • vs

    Assad: the flow of refugees was the result of the wrong Western policy towards Syria http://newsru.co.il/mideast/12mar2017/asad_0010.html http://www.sana.sy/?p=521217