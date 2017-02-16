Putin wants Russian, U.S. spies to restore ties

by 1 Comment

putin-super-kgbRussian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it was in the interests of both Russia and the United States to restore communications between their respective intelligence agencies.

“It’s in everyone’s interest to resume dialogue between the intelligence agencies of the United States and other members of NATO,” Putin said, addressing Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

“It’s absolutely clear that in the area of counter-terrorism all relevant governments and international groups should work together.” The former KGB chief added
REUTERS

  • vs

    In South Korea, the court sanctioned the arrest of the deputy head of Samsung Lee Jae Yong, is under investigation for corruption scandal, which was implicated President Park Geun-hye.
    Seoul Central District Court rejected the request for the arrest of the president of Samsung Electronics San Jin Pak, who also heads the Korea Federation of Equestrian Sports