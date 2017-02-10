Thousands of Iranians rally against US, chant “Death to America”

anti us rally in Iran Iranians rallied on Friday to swear allegiance to the clerical establishment following U.S. President Donald Trump’s warning that he had put the Islamic Republic “on notice”, state TV reported.

On the anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, which toppled the U.S.-backed shah, marchers including hundreds of military personnel and policemen headed towards Tehran’s Azadi (Freedom) Square.

They carried “Death to America” banners and effigies of Trump, while a military police band played traditional Iranian revolutionary songs.

State TV showed footage of people stepping on Trump’s picture in a central Tehran street. Marchers carried the Iranian flag and banners saying: “Thanks Mr. Trump for showing the real face of America.”

“America and Trump cannot do a damn thing. We are ready to sacrifice our lives for our leader”, a young Iranian man told state TV in a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Last week, Trump put Iran “on notice” in reaction to a Jan. 29 Iranian missile test and imposed fresh sanctions on individuals and entities. Iran said it will not halt its missile program.

Iranian leading religious and political figures, including Pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani had called on Iranians to join the rally on Friday to “show their unbreakable ties with the Supreme Leader and the Islamic Republic”.

VIGILANT

In a speech marking the revolution’s anniversary, Rouhani urged Iran’s faction-ridden elite to seek unity amid increased tensions with the United States.

“Some inexperienced figures in the region and America are threatening Iran … They should know that the language of threats has never worked with Iran,” Rouhani told the crowd at Azadi Square.

“Our nation is vigilant and will make those threatening Iran regret it … They should learn to respect Iran and Iranians … We will strongly confront any war-mongering policies.”

The rallies were rife with anti-U.S. and anti-Israeli sentiment. Some carried pictures of Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and British Prime Minister Theresa May captioned “Death to the Devil Triangle”.

“This turnout of people is a strong response to false remarks by the new leaders of America,” Rouhani told state TV, which said millions had turned out at rallies across Iran.

U.S. flags were burned as is traditional although many Iranians on social media such as Twitter and Facebook used the hashtag #LoveBeyondFlags to urge an end to flag-burning during the anniversary.

They also thanked Americans for opposing Trump’s executive order banning entry to the United States to travellers from seven mainly Muslim countries, including Iran. Trump’s travel ban is being challenged in U.S. courts.

Some marchers carried banners that read : “Thanks to American people for supporting Muslims”.

Both U.S.-based social media sites are blocked in Iran by a wide-reaching government censor but they are still commonly used by millions of Iranians who use special software to get around the restrictions. Iranian officials, including Khamenei, have Twitter and Facebook accounts despite the ban.

Trump has criticized a nuclear deal reached between Iran, the United States and other major powers in 2015 aimed at curbing the country’s nuclear work. Most of the sanctions imposed on Iran were lifted last year under the deal.

Rouhani defended the deal, which his hardline rivals oppose as a concession to pressure from Washington, saying it protected the Islamic Republic’s rights to nuclear power, ending Iran’s political isolation and crippling economic sanctions.

 

  • Rascal

    These people that chant “Death to America” are the vocal corrupt minority. The majority of Iranian have no voice and do not harbor so much hate. If Iran had open internet we would see this, but alas the mullahs suppress the masses. Not to mention that openly speaking your mind in Iran can get you arrested and jailed as a counter revolutionary.

    • Niemals

      You write “If Iran had open internet we would see this, ..”, yes we see it in the following comments to Press TV article “Bullies will regret threatening Iranian nation: President Rouhani”;

      American 1 hour ago
      Blessings to Iran. May you live in Peace, and prosperity be yours. May God light your path so sanctions shall not defer your excellence now, and in the future.

      Mohammadmian 3 hours ago
      Hats off to the Iranian nation and Iran’s political and religious leaders for standing firm against the US bullying and its sanctions and threats over the past 38 years since the Islamic Revolution. My sincerest congratulations to all Iranian people and its bold leaders
      From West 3 hours ago
      Death to America!! Death to IsraHell! Two undemocratic and cruel nations who stole the land of others. This is their common attribute. Zionist banks in Wall Street are also trying to controll our privat accounts! Do not put your Money in banks. There are thieves!

      tango 4 hours ago
      We stand with you Iranian people.

      Long Live Iran 4 hours ago
      we supported and will support 1979 revolution and have infinite love and respect for our homeland Iran, the “Islamic Revolution” of Iran is immortal.
      shahed 4 hours ago
      Long live Islamic Republic of Iran. God bless nations that have peace in their objectives.

      Alex u.k. 5 hours ago
      Trump and his administration have shot themselves in the foot on many issues specially on Iran- This is the result of giving important big jobs to small businessmen who are looking for fame- Iranians gave an appropriate response and Rightly so.

      Ashraf 6 hours ago
      ….38 years…..insurmountable hurdles …..Unbelievable CRUELTIES…..aimed toward this PROUD ancient civilization…ANY country would have given up….
      …..YET,Iran ….thanks to its leadership dedications to INDEPENDENCE & SOVEREIGNTY….. & it’s “We The People”support…….Iran responded to EACH threat with MORE DIGNITY……With each DECEPTIVE acts,More INCREDIBLE RESILIENCE……
      …..Making this nation a DIGNIFIED……WELL RESPECTED …& LOVED nation, by ALL other independent minded “We The People ” & their nations across the globe…..A nation that has become a ROLE MODLE of PERSISTENCE….FOR INDEPENDENCE& SOVEREIGNTY……For all nations….Big or small!
      ….God bless Iran and ALL its citizens …..May this ancient civilization continue for ANOTHER thousands of years to come!….We pray!

      Alex Romano> Ashraf 3 hours ago
      ”Incredible resilience”, yes well put Ashraf.
      I believe that when the events of Karbala become part of the national consciousness, resilience will naturally become a national characteristic.
      Btw thanks for your info on Iraq, my response didn’t make it on.

      Human 6 hours ago
      As long as the US is owned by the parasitic Zionists HQ’ed in Tel Aviv, they keep the same policy toward Iran. Zionism must be destroyed.

      J.J. 6 hours ago
      The Question is, “Is The U.S.A. Threatening Iran, or is it the War Criminals in The White
      House and Congress that are Threatening Iran, because that’s what Israel wants?”
      Since Most Americans I’ve talked to, can not tell me ONE COUNTRY that has a Border
      with Iran, and know nothing about Iran, these Threats are Obviously Written in Tel
      Aviv, for their Puppets in Congress and Elsewhere to Parrot in American Media.

      They chant “Death to America”, but it always ends with “.. Most Americans I’ve talked to, can not tell me ONE COUNTRY that has a Border with Iran,.. … these Threats are Obviously Written in Tel-Aviv, ..” Iran
      Talk about “openly speaking”…..