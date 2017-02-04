Iran calls Trump’s medical clearance list “inhumane”

Iran’s semi-official ILNA news agency is reporting that the country has called “inhumane” a decision by the Trump administration to expand a list of medical equipment requiring federal authorization for sale to Iran.

The Friday report cites the director of Iran’s Food and Drug Administration, Rasoul Dinarvand, as saying that extending the list is “inhumane”.

Dinarvand said the equipment has diagnostic and treatment applications.

The U.S. Treasury Department recently modified on Iran, expanding a list of medical equipment that needs clearance to be sold to Iranian customers.

The Obama administration eased sanctions on Iran as part of a landmark 2015 nuclear agreement, including a ban on the sale of many medical devices, affecting products used for nuclear medicine purposes with possible uses in an atomic weapons program.

  • Rascal

    “inhumane”is how Iran’s mullah-dictators treat their own people.

    • Arzna

      2 wrongs don’t make a right ! This is definitely “inhumane” . It will also give the Iran’s mullah-dictators another excuse to hang more people and blame on the Americans. A very poor decision

      • PatienceTew

        …many medical devices, affecting products used for nuclear medicine purposes with possible uses in an atomic weapons program.

        So, let ’em buy from their buddies the Skis.

        • Arzna

          You may have a point there , but Nuclear medicine imaging uses very small amounts of radioactive materials on the other hand it provides unique information that often cannot be obtained using other imaging procedures and offers the potential to identify disease in its earliest stages.
          For this reason I still think it is “inhumane” considering the fact that such a method could save someone’s life .
          We need to remember that Iran has a huge stockpile of enriched uranium and have been using thousands of centrifuges to do it . They say that they have stopped after the nuke deal but I am not sure anyone can truly certify that

  • Niemals

    Inhumane? remember when Donald Trump tweeted?;
    Iran is playing with fire – they don’t appreciate how “kind” President Obama was to them. Not me!

    • Arzna

      We should remain human no matter what. Even if my enemy is sick I will never hesitate to save his or her life. Once we lose our human side , we lose it all. I am no fan of the Iranian regime or their backward system of governing , believe me.

      • Niemals

        USA is not the only source for this particular medical equipment.

  • vs

