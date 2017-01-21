Five Lebanese inventors Friday took top marks in Kuwait’s ninth international invention fair, state according to media reports

.

Head of the oraanizing committee Talal Kharafi reveled that 200 inventors from 36 countries participated.

Here are the 5 Lebanese that won big for the inventions

Dr. Jamal Shorbaji won a gold medal for his Lice Band that exterminates lice in the hair of school children.

He also won a silver medal for a device he created to diagnose and follow up on learning difficulties. He dubbed his invention “Learning Disabilities”.

Omar Wazzan invented “Blind Man Medicine Box,” a medicine box that notifies a blind user of its contents. He also won a gold medal.

Ali Audi invented a “magnetic gun” that uses electromagnetic energy to launch projectiles, winning a silver medal.

Louay Ghazzawi and Abdel Hamid Saqr shared a bronze medal for “The Virtual Eye,” an advanced walking stick for the blind.