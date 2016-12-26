A Christmas statement released Sunday by the Republican National Committee (RNC) drew outrage among opponents on Twitter who objected to talk of a “new King.”

“Over two millennia ago, a new hope was born into the world, a Savior who would offer the promise of salvation to all mankind,” RNC chairman Reince Priebus and co-chair Sharon Day said in the statement.

“Just as the three wise men did on that night, this Christmas heralds a time to celebrate the good news of a new King. We hope Americans celebrating Christmas today will enjoy a day of festivities and a renewed closeness with family and friends.”

Democrats, journalists and left-leaning Twitter users interpreted the phrasing about a “new King” as a comparison of President-elect Donald Trump to Jesus Christ. But others defended the RNC and said the line was clearly a reference to Jesus and nothing more.