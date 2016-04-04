Syrian Forces backed by Russia take back town from ISIS

Russian troops in Syria
Syrian and allied forces backed by Russian air strikes drove Islamic State militants out of the town of al-Qaryatain on Sunday after encircling it over the past few days, Syria’s military command said.

Surrounded by hills, al-Qaryatain is 100 km (60 miles) west of the ancient city of Palmyra, which government forces recaptured from Islamic State last Sunday.

Al-Qaryatain had been held by the militant group since late August. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been trying to retake al-Qaryatain and other pockets of Islamic State control to reduce the jihadist group’s ability to project military power into the heavily populated western region of Syria, where Damascus and other main cities are located.

Syrian state television said the army and its allies “fully restored security and stability to al-Qaryatain after killing the last remaining groups of Daesh terrorists” in the town, using the Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

In a statement read out on Syrian television, the military command said this was a strategic victory which secures oil and gas routes between the Damascus area and oilfields in eastern Syria. It also disrupts Islamic State supply routes within Syria.

Government forces entered the town from a number of directions, Syrian media said. A Syrian military source told SANA state news agency the army had cleared areas northwest of the town of explosives planted by Islamic State.

Islamic State militants retreating from Palmyra laid thousands of mines which the Syrian army is now clearing before civilians can return.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said government forces had taken over half the town and that fierce fighting continued between Assad’s troops and Islamic State to the north and southeast of al-Qaryatain.

The Britain-based Observatory, which monitors the five-year-old Syrian conflict through a network of sources on the ground, said more than 40 air strikes by Russian and Syrian planes hit areas near the town on Sunday.

When Islamic State took over al-Qaryatain last August it demolished a Christian monastery and took around 200 of the town’s residents prisoner, transferring some of them to the Syrian city of Raqqa, the group’s de facto capital.

Islamic State still has complete control over Raqqa and runs most of Deir al-Zor province in eastern Syria, which borders Iraq.

A fragile “cessation of hostilities” truce has held in Syria for over a month as the various parties to the conflict try to negotiate an end to Syria’s civil war.

But the truce excludes Islamic State and the al Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front. Air and land attacks by Syrian and allied forces continue in parts of Syria where the government says the groups are present.

Fierce fighting that broke out over the weekend continues south of Aleppo near the main highway linking that city with the capital, Damascus. It began when rebels and Nusra Front mounted an offensive against government forces.

  • 5thDrawer

    No escape for some … should be happy in their ultimate quests. Dying for an ancient failed ’cause’. 😉
    Can’t see any folks wanting to rush back into flat towns, however … even for oil.

    • Hind Abyad
      • 5thDrawer
        • Hind Abyad

          Syria has nothing to to with what has happened, it started with Begin invasion of Lebanon and the plan is moving on!
          This is the last time i try to tell you this..the rest is blabla..https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYrZkFEiY1I

          • 5thDrawer

            Yes, yes, yes …. I can believe many ‘trouble-makers’ think in that way …The Domino Effect …If this, then that, which leads to the next … the linking of all the ‘troubles’ … all the way back to whenever the beginning of ‘time’ was said to start … OR FORWARD IF PEOPLE ARE TOO STUPID TO REALIZE WHO’S PULLING THEIR STRINGS, AND SAY ‘NO MORE’.
            Problem is, there’s always someone in some place who will believe they are ‘pure’ enough to cast that first stone … and ‘make up’ a story to get a feeling of ‘justified retribution’.
            Although taking one body away doesn’t bring back one already gone.
            DEAD Oded and Yinon ARE NOT in ‘the minds’ of the people who want everyone to live together inside that glorious ‘Caliphate’ of the Ancient Days – the fanciful lost dream of the short time it actually worked for them – which was also not ‘forever’.
            What can I say? THEY are the ones who will need to figure out what exactly they want for a ‘country’ named Syria – just as THEY also need to figure that out for Lebanon. AND THEN MAKE IT SO. Or, I’d guess, let everyone run over them always with ‘little treaties’ to enable going to one store for milk, or another for bread, and then to return … as it was in Lebanon’s Civil War, paying the local War-Lord for a ‘right of passage’.
            I’d think many who left already gave the answer – ‘screw you and your megalomaniac plans for me. I’m outta here’. And yet, roughly half are sticking around for the ‘great future’ in the rubble. They will get what they deserve.

          • Rascal

            Great age has brought great wisdom, Mr.5th.

          • 5thDrawer

            Well …. at least one may not agree with you. ;-))
            But thanks … at least I’m old enough to know I’m too old for politics. 😉

          • Hind Abyad

            I dump on you? Old enough or too Old, un-refreshed, un-alert, un-biased ,by your Western culture. You’re not better than stupid un-productive un-sophisticated Zionist Rascal.

          • 5thDrawer

            My Dear Hind … The world is going crazy … we don’t need to go along with it.
            I have been on other ‘bandwagons’ at times … never made much difference. Don’t now.
            Never claimed to be ‘better’ – just me. I admit I have not been ‘refreshed’ in a while. 😉
            I hope your generation succeeds ….

          • Hind Abyad

            “The military conditions of this plan have not been mentioned above, but on the many occasions where something very like it is being “explained” in closed meetings to members of the Israeli Establishment, this point is clarified. It is assumed that the Israeli military forces, in all their branches, are insufficient for the actual work of occupation of such wide territories as discussed above. In fact, even in times of intense Palestinian “unrest” on the West Bank, the forces of the Israeli Army are stretched out too much. The answer to that is the method of ruling by means of “Haddad forces” or of “Village Associations” (also known as “Village Leagues”): local forces under “leaders” completely dissociated from the population, not having even any feudal or party structure (such as the Phalangists have, for example). The “states” proposed by Yinon are “Haddadland” and “Village Associations,” and their armed forces will be, no doubt, quite similar. In addition, Israeli military superiority in such a situation will be much greater than it is even now, so that any movement of revolt will be “punished” either by mass humiliation as in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, or by bombardment and obliteration of cities, as in Lebanon now (June 1982), or by both. In order to ensure this, the plan, as explained orally, calls for the establishment of Israeli garrisons in focal places between the mini states, equipped with the necessary mobile destructive forces. In fact, we have seen something like this in Haddadland and we will almost certainly soon see the first example of this system functioning either in South Lebanon or in all Lebanon.”

            (A paragraph of Israel Shahak)

            June 17, 1982 Jerusalem

            About the Translator

            Israel Shahak is a professor of organic chemistly at Hebrew University in Jerusalem and the chairman of the Israeli League for Human and Civil Rights. He published The Shahak Papers, collections of key articles from the Hebrew press, and is the author of numerous articles and books, among them Non-Jew in the Jewish State. His latest book is Israel’s Global Role: Weapons for Repression, published by the AAUG in 1982. Israel Shahak: (1933-2001)Israel Shakak

          • 5thDrawer

            Well, then … my ‘Great Powers’ were not so great. We knew nothing of it.
            Not that I voted for most of the ones who got ‘the power’, of course.
            ‘Education’ failed everyone, and the creep of Islamic Takeover is caused by a Zionist plan to foul up every country where people thought they once had freedom, just so they could espouse their ‘superiority’ – which they spout often enough even in this little space.
            Too sad ….
            I will not live to see it’s eventual fruition … perhaps the grandchildren will know it … as they are sent off to fight the terrors in the future ‘multicult’ streets, peopled by the ‘overpopulating brain-deads’ bringing on the melting of all the ice and causing the next ‘Great Flood’ – which may bring the next ice-age as outlined in Popular Science Magazine.
            At which point, Canada will not be a place that Zionists or Islamics will enjoy.

            If the ‘God Theory’ is correct, you and I can sit on a cloud, or a hot rock, and laugh ourselves silly at the rats still scurrying to grab money and whatever land is available.

          • 5thDrawer

            I won’t be sitting among this crowd 😉

          • 5thDrawer

            And if the folks with those thumbs are not ‘searching’ where all information reposes in the Net-World these days, then the lack of real ability to ‘dialogue’ shows up well.
            http://www.voltairenet.org/article186019.html

          • HebAlba

            That’s funny 😉

          • Hind Abyad

          • Hind Abyad

            ‘IN CANADA AND ISRAEL, DEATH THREATS AGAINST PALESTINIAN HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVISTS.’ (Canada on top of the US) hillarious ..
            if you don’t agree you’re like the kindergarten kids.
            http://linkis.com/canadatalksisraelpalestine.ca/qtAtP

          • 5thDrawer

            Well, they would need to come for a lot of us then, wouldn’t they?
            We generally supported people in South Africa too, didn’t we … although the ‘necklacing’ bit was plain Bad too.
            “Not to be outdone, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri voiced blatant lies claiming Barghouti and other BDS activists are in the pay of terrorist organizations and nations hostile to Israel. He warned that Israel would use the full force of its intelligence services against BDS treating them as if they are terrorists. In this circumstance, and knowing Israel has engaged in serial assassinations of its enemies, it’s not hard to foresee where this could end.”
            I’m promoting Christmas trees everywhere this year, for one thing.
            We won’t be buying B’Nai Brith’s wonderful hand-me-down clothes next time around.

            Lots of interesting links there … like this against world artists ….
            “The immigration form which performers and their management must sign to visit Israel demands the artist affirm he or she has not “committed any act against the Jewish people or the security of the State of Israel.” Clearly this is a form of loyalty oath. Though countries may exclude any foreign visitor they wish for any reason, to force an international artist of Elton John’s stature to pledge that he has not acted against the Jewish people seems outrageous.”
            http://www.richardsilverstein.com/2016/03/30/israeli-minster-calls-for-civil-targeted-killings-of-bds-leaders/

          • 5thDrawer

            “Israel’s defenders in Canada like to claim that Canada and Israel ‘share the same values’. But in Canada, threatening to murder peaceful opposition leaders, even in a veiled way, is not accepted.” … SO, CSIS is now watching Jews. ;-))
            BUT … that phrase is typically Canadian … The first time I realized there was a slight down-shift in some brains, about child rearing, that word ‘accept’ was used.
            As we walked through Vancouver’s lovely Garden Park, an oversized boy being pushed in a baby-carrier was bitching that he had to get out of it and actually walk down the steps to the sunken garden area. We quickly edged away from the noise disturbing the scene. My own son, much younger and smaller, was actually walking with no complaint.
            But a short time later we came across the same family. The boy was now lying on his back having a full-on tantrum disturbing even the Japanese Flowers with his screams, I’m sure … and the Father was standing over him saying; ‘Now stop that .. you KNOW that behaviour is unacceptable.’
            As we passed by again quickly, I considered that the boy needed more of a demonstration of the meaning of the word, with a hard hand on his ass several times; although from the size of him, it was obviously too late for that lesson.
            (one reason kids destroy property these days when they wish to ‘demonstrate’, then ‘cry’ when police arrest them…. Respect must be learned early in life.)

          • Hind Abyad

            No they won’t. Your great Powers are owned by Zionists.
            This is how Israel Shahak describe it.

            “In the United States (..), at least until now. The more or less serious commentators take their information about Israel, and much of their opinions about it, from two sources. The first is from articles in the “liberal” American press, written almost totally by Jewish admirers of Israel who, even if they are critical of some aspects of the Israeli state, practice loyally what Stalin used to call “the constructive criticism.” (In fact those among them who claim also to be “Anti-Stalinist” are in reality more Stalinist than Stalin, with Israel being their god which has not yet failed). In the framework of such critical worship it must be assumed that Israel has always “good intentions” and only “makes mistakes,” and therefore such a plan would not be a matter for discussion–exactly as the Biblical genocides committed by Jews are not mentioned. The other source of information, The Jerusalem Post, has similar policies. So long, therefore, as the situation exists in which Israel is really a “closed society” to the rest of the world, because the world wants to close its eyes, the publication and even the beginning of the realization of such a plan (Oded Niyon) is realistic and feasible.”

            1982

          • Hind Abyad

          • Hind Abyad

            Blablablablablabla …Oded Yinon is dead?
            So is Theodore herzl.
            So is Jabotinsky.

            Their Greater Israel is what’s happening to the Middle East and Syria. Are you blind? Califat?
            Syria never wanted a Califat.
            Syria was SECULAR
            Its being carved in front of your blind eyes!
            What the Hell do you know of what’s happening.
            I would like to know why Isis never attacked Israel ?
            Your wisdom is moulded in the West! We are of different culture you’re not going to teach me about the Middle East, Lebanon, Syria, Palestine.

          • Rascal

            Excellent conspiracy theory/propaganda piece. Next time warn people they require their tin-foil hat. In case you have not noticed, Israel doesn’t need to help muslims with killing each other, they manage quite well on their own. And also in case you haven’t noticed, most countries are either allies or neutral towards Israel. Nobody is attacking Israel, but these silly muslims still continue to attack each other.
            Sounds like mission complete, according to your video story.

          • Hind Abyad

            “-A Strategy for Israel in the Nineteen Eighties
            by Oded Yinon

            This essay originally appeared in Hebrew in KIVUNIM (Directions), A Journal for Judaism and Zionism; Issue No, 14–Winter, 5742, February 1982, Editor: Yoram Beck. Editorial Committee: Eli Eyal, Yoram Beck, Amnon Hadari, Yohanan Manor, Elieser Schweid. Published by the Department of Publicity/The World Zionist Organization, Jerusalem.”

          • Hind Abyad

            “The Western front, which on the surface appears more problematic, is in fact less complicated than the Eastern front, in which most of the events that make the headlines have been taking place recently. Lebanon’s total dissolution into five provinces serves as a precedent for the entire Arab world including Egypt, Syria, Iraq and the Arabian peninsula and is already following that track. The dissolution of Syria and Iraq later on into ethnically or religiously unique areas such as in Lebanon, is Israel’s primary target on the Eastern front in the long run, while the dissolution of the military power of those states serves as the primary short term target. Syria will fall apart, in accordance with its ethnic and religious structure, into several states such as in present day Lebanon, so that there will be a Shi’ite Alawi state along its coast, a Sunni state in the Aleppo area, another Sunni state in Damascus hostile to its northern neighbour, and the Druzes who will set up a state, maybe even in our Golan, and certainly in the Hauran and in northern Jordan. This state of affairs will be the guarantee for peace and security in the area in the long run, and that aim is already within our reach today.” Oded Niyon

          • Hind Abyad

            “From the Brook of Egypt to the Euphrates.” According to Rabbi Fischmann, “The Promised Land extends from the River of Egypt up to the Euphrates, it includes parts of Syria and Lebanon.” Lowlife hypocrite

            “The Atlantic, in 2008, and the U.S. military’s Armed Forces Journal, in 2006, both published widely circulated maps that closely followed the outline of the Yinon Plan. Aside from a divided Iraq, which the Biden Plan also calls for, the Yinon Plan calls for a divided Lebanon, Egypt, and Syria. The partitioning of Iran, Turkey, Somalia, and Pakistan also all fall into line with these views. The Yinon Plan also calls for dissolution in North Africa and forecasts it as starting from Egypt and then spilling over into Sudan, Libya, and the rest of the region.
            Greater Israel” requires the breaking up of the existing Arab states into small states.”

            ISIS are treated in Turkish and Israeli hospitals.

          • Y K

            She (it?) doesn’t have any stories. Too dumb/borderline illiterate for that. All she/it can do is post links to slightly less dumb conspiracists. The links rarely change from post to post.

          • 5thDrawer

            Maybe that’s because ‘the plan’ didn’t change …. hummm??

          • Rascal

            Cue the drama, Now with the zionist plot exposed by hind, the muslim countries should stop being unwitting pawns, killing each other …….
            Nope, they still want to kill each other.
            The sectarian divide runs very deep.

          • Hind Abyad

            So Panama leaks Syria scandal only because Swiss company didn’t obey US sanctions.. the same sanctions that killed half a million Iraqi babies..
            This is part of war, all this sensationalism grasp the attention of the populace that have no interest in following, looking deeper to research. West accuses it’s enemies, as for them, they don’t have to answere…it’s legal
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VzccIZUEYws&ebc=ANyPxKoUKgE458NajwgGdc77zQAOMzwS2CamIAYg-10VojeR8CBu6VdLJ26nJvsqiybRhNriOvj5jN3eS2NWLiyWMf7ruiR4-Q&nohtml5=False

          • 5thDrawer

            But as the journalist says, there ARE American interests noted as well.
            AGAIN, one needs to consider three elements involved. Ethics, Morality, and Legality.
            We see that what is ‘legal’ in any particular country may not be in another, or what is illegal in some may not be in many others.
            Much of the ‘angst’ is created by the human elements which involve their ‘feelings’ … their varied sets of morality on the ‘humanism’ questions, and their feeling of what is ethically correct while doing what everyone does or wants to do; ‘the business’.
            Those are the reasons that Laws are created, after all, in any particular society.
            AND it will be noted that it’s the people who ‘feel’ they are left out of ‘the business’ who mount the hue and cry against the ones they ‘perceive’ to have ‘cheated’ on ‘law’ and done things they cannot or are not allowed do … although if they had the money, they might be doing the same sorts of things.
            (And many (anarchists) don’t know why there are laws … let alone the fact most don’t know them. Laws only affect us when we break them … ;-))
            As the one man notes, the ‘Economic Union’ IS NOT a Union of defined laws OR of moralities, and thus the ethics involved in doing the business are as varied as they ever were. The Law ALLOWS ‘Shell Companies’ to be set up to Faciliate Business. IF People do it for more reasons than to simply avoid a higher taxation, then Law must define what is allowed and what is not. After that, it’s up to the ‘owner’ to declare the interest (ownership) of such an entity. IF they declare it and have acted within the Law, there is nothing but degrees of morality and ethics which can be talked about.
            And every individual human is different.

            But when making Laws, NO Society in the world is any different … they created their Laws based on what they collectively decided is ‘Ethically Correct’. And the people on the bottom, when brainwashed properly, will not be ‘rising up’ if they feel they have a few coins tossed often enough at them by ‘The Tops’.
            Control of human Morality is the key for the successful Megalomaniac. 😉

          • 5thDrawer

            Tell people they ‘are equal’ long enough, and they begin to believe they are.
            But no two are the same … and they should know that anyway, if they have ears and eyes, and actually talk to each other.
            It is only ‘under law’ where any morality is involved in the concept.

          • Hind Abyad

            “Who owns our cities – and why this urban takeover should concern us all”
            http://www.theguardian.com/cities/2015/nov/24/who-owns-our-cities-and-why-this-urban-takeover-should-concern-us-all

          • 5thDrawer

            Interesting … yes. I see it here … the wish to buy up private residences where a garden can grow. They buy a house then rent it out … when there’s enough homes in a block bought up, they will pay off the local political ‘overseers’ to change the zoning laws… then tear down the houses and raise a vertical human-storage thing which blocks the sunsets.

          • Hind Abyad

            If that’s not corruption.. is the US government hijacked?

          • 5thDrawer

            Sort of corrupt thinking for sure, about what makes a life with ‘quality’.
            Fault again, I think, of overpopulations.

          • Y K

            Sure, sure. The plan never changes. Just the orderlies (and sometimes the dosages) do.