Lebanese priest carries a gun during mass but tosses it on the floor and says “guns only bring miseries”

In a striking scene, the priest of the parish of Saint Maron Church in Mazraat Yeshua carried a machinegun during the Eid Mass, which shocked the worshipers, but at the end of the sermon, he threw the weapon to the floor and said: We must all hand it over to the army. He raised the most powerful weapon, which is the cross of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Weapons bring nothing but misery to humanity. We must all return to peace and love.” The priest said

For his part, the head of the Catholic Media Center, Monsignor Abdo Abu Kasm, explained that “what is being circulated on social media of video clips of a priest in the Mazraat Yeshua parish carrying a military weapon while celebrating the Divine Liturgy on Christmas Eve is unacceptable, even though the priest intended to express that this weapon is a source of war and does not serve peace, but the real weapon of the Church is the weapon of prayer.”

Monsignor Abu Kasm added: After contacting the pastor of the diocese, His Eminence Bishop Antoine Bou Najm, he confirmed that he absolutely does not support this method that is alien to the face of the Church and has given his strict instructions not to repeat such acts within the Church.

