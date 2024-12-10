Israeli strike targets air defense installation near Syria’s Latakia port

A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows containers on fire at Syria’s Latakia port after an Israeli air strike early on December 28, 2021. (AFP)

Beirut – Israel conducted three airstrikes in the Syrian capital a day earlier, against a security complex and a government research centre which it has said in the past was used by Iran to develop missiles, two regional security sources told Reuters on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel struck at least seven targets in southwest Syria that included the Khalkhala air base north of Sweida city, the sources said.

The strikes come after Syrian rebels overthrew President Bashar al-Assad, which Israel has watched with a mixture of hope and concern.

Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since last year’s Oct. 7 attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Israeli territory that sparked the Gaza war.

The Israeli Air Force also launched airstrikes on the port of Latakia in Syria, targeting naval assets linked to the former regime of Bashar al-Assad, and burning ships there.

Since the fall of Assad, Israel has carried out numerous strikes, including targets such as missile storage sites, air defense systems, chemical weapons facilities, and Syrian military aircraft and tanks.

Reuters/ Al Arabiya