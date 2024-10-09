Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon escalate

A plane uses a fire retardant to extinguish a fire near the border between Israel and Lebanon. AP Photo/Leo Corre

The Israeli military said it hit about 185 Hezbollah targets Tuesday, as Lebanon reported dozens of people killed in Israeli airstrikes.

In an update Wednesday, the Israeli military said it carried out strikes in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut overnight that targeted a “weapons productions facility and a Hezbollah intelligence headquarters.”

Israel’s emergency services said that two people were killed in a rocket strike in Kiryat Shemona in northern Israel. The Israel Defense Forces said that about 20 “projectile launches” crossed from Lebanon. Separately, the emergency services said, four people were injured, including one in serious condition, in a rocket barrage from Lebanon toward Krayot, north of Haifa.

The IDF later said that the Israeli air force struck and destroyed the launcher from which projectiles were launched at the area of Kiryat Shemona. Fire and rescue services are working to extinguish fires in the area, it added.

The IDF said that about 90 projectile launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory in a Wednesday evening barrage — some which were intercepted by the Israeli Air Force.

On Tuesday, the Israeli militarysaid in a post on social media that airstrikes targeting Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon killed at least 50 militants. The IDF described the airstrikes as part of “limited, localized, targeted ground activity” in southern Lebanon. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Lebanon risks seeing the kind of destruction that has happened in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian enclave that has faced Israeli bombardment since the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel by Hamas.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said early Wednesday that 15 people were killed and 85 injured Tuesday instrikeson Lebanon’s South governorate, and that 15 people were killed and 36 injured in strikes on the Nabatiyeh governorate.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilian and combatant casualties,said Wednesday that 2,141 people have been killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon since Oct. 8, 2023.

According to Russian assessments, Hezbollah has “not lost its chain of command and organization,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, without elaborating on the basis of the information.

She made the remark a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that besides killing Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Israel has killed his “successor” and “the successor of the successor.”

Zakharova also condemned “any forceful actions aimed at fanning a regionwide fire” and said Russia supports a cease-fire.

