Spain’s incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez votes in Spain’s general election at a polling station in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026.



Spanish voters delivered their verdict on Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday in a general election that could topple one of Europe’s last left-wing leaders and usher in Spain’s first government of the right and the far right since Franco’s dictatorship. Turnout reached a record high of 67.7% at 6pm local time, two hours before the last polls close.

Spaniards voted in record numbers on Sunday as Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez aimed to defy polls suggesting the far right could enter Spain‘s national government for the first time since the country’s return to democracy in 1975.

The pivotal vote is being closely watched as Europe enters an electoral cycle over the next year with a presidential poll in France and legislative elections in Poland and Italy that could reshape the continent’s politics.

What happens after the vote?

Spain’s new lower house of parliament will meet on December 23 and start by electing a speaker.

King Felipe will then nominate a candidate for the premiership, usually the leader of the party with the most votes.

The nominee needs an absolute majority of at least 176 seats in the 350-member parliament in the investiture vote, or a simple majority in a second round of voting.

Coalition talks have no deadline, but a new government must be formed within two months of that vote to avoid another election.

Will record turnout help Sanchez or undo him?

Sanchez, who has built a reputation for pulling off political comebacks, has called for a historic turnout to hold off a potential government that includes the far right.

“The larger that mobilisation and that turnout… the stronger the (left-wing) government will be to continue implementing its policies for the next four years,” he said after casting his ballot in Madrid.

The numbers so far suggest the turnout is indeed on course for an all-time high.

But it remains to be seen whether defeating Vox, or ousting Sanchez, was the main mobilising factor.

FRANCE24/ AFP