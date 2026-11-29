Illustration shows Netanyahu leaving after Eisenkot rejected his conditions for a unity cabinet with the Likud

Senior Likud officials assail Eisenkot after meeting; Yashar leader also huddles with Naftali Bennett as he looks to finalize a coalition agreement; ultra-Orthodox draft reported as main sticking point; Yashar, UTJ said to hold formal talks

Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot and caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met for some two hours on Sunday on a possible unity government, but their talks reportedly ended without progress and with no further meetings planned.

Eisenkot was said to remain committed to the partners in his bloc and later huddled with Naftali Bennett, who has been pushing for a unity government.

Unconfirmed reports said Eisenkot is aiming to swear in a narrow coalition, comprising the 48 MKs in his four-party “change bloc,” potentially also including or backed by the United Torah Judaism ultra-Orthodox party and the Arab party Ra’am. He has signed coalition deals with the change bloc’s Democrats and Yisrael Beytenu, and next aims to finalize a coalition agreement with Yachad’s Bennett.

In a move suggesting that these efforts were gaining momentum, Yashar’s negotiating team reportedly met for the first time on Sunday afternoon with United Torah Judaism’s attorney, Boaz Ben Tzur.

Eisenkot has been tasked with forming a government by December 6, but can request an extension of up to 14 days from President Isaac Herzog.

Times of Israel