Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Stock: Getty Images

AI’s rampage through the frontiers of mathematics is stoking exhilaration — and dread — at the prospect of machines solving the most consequential problem in the history of computer science.

Why it matters: Much of modern encryption, which safeguards everything from global financial transactions to nuclear secrets, hinges on certain math problems being extraordinarily difficult to solve.

If AI were to prove that “P=NP” — settling a question that has confounded scientists for 55 years — it could yield both spectacular advances in human knowledge and unprecedented threats to global security.

The speed of these landmark advancements is a big reason that, as Axios’ Madison Mills has exclusively reported, some top AI researchers — including inside frontier labs — are questioning whether some future models should be publicly released or even used internally.

The historic math discoveries by OpenAI, Anthropic and Google are sparking feverish speculation about what might fall next — and what the AI companies may be keeping under wraps.

On Nov. 20, an Anthropic mathematician unveiled a Claude-assisted proof of the Riemann hypothesis, a problem that had stumped the world’s greatest mathematicians since 1859.

On Monday, OpenAI and Anthropic published competing proofs addressing a mathematical cousin of P vs. NP that many computer scientists had considered well out of reach.

“This is really the kind of result that I never thought I would see in my lifetime,” OpenAI mathematician Sébastien Bubeck wrote Tuesday after another breakthrough related to modern AI itself.

The sheer speed of discovery has fueled suspicion that the recent results represent only a fraction of what AI models have accomplished behind closed doors.

Scott Aaronson, a renowned theoretical computer scientist, wrote Wednesday that he was “virtually certain,” based on multiple reliable sources, that AI labs were sitting on cryptographic “bombshells.”

A breakthrough on encryption could be so destabilizing to the global financial system and national security that AI companies — not to mention the U.S. government — might deem it too dangerous to publish.

The premise of P vs. NP is deceptively simple: If a computer can quickly check whether a solution is correct, can it also quickly find that solution?

Think of a Sudoku puzzle: Finding the solution can be painstaking, but checking a completed puzzle takes seconds.

That asymmetry underpins much of modern cryptography, while also frustrating scientists searching for new drugs, materials and mathematical proofs.

The big picture: Proving that P equals NP, and finding a practical way to exploit that discovery, could transform entire fields of human endeavor — including science and medicine, airline operations, shipping logistics … and designing and training future AI systems.

Widely used forms of encryption could become obsolete, while the digital signatures used to authenticate transactions, identities and software could become vulnerable to forgery.

Governments and businesses are already racing to replace vulnerable encryption in anticipation of powerful quantum computers. A sudden math breakthrough could drastically shorten that preparation time.

The Bank of England warned Thursday that advances in both technologies could jeopardize cryptography protecting critical financial systems.

Many organizations don’t even know which cryptographic algorithms they’re using, and upgrading their defenses can require physically replacing equipment, experts told Axios.

Reality check: A mathematical proof that P equals NP wouldn’t necessarily furnish a shortcut fast enough to be useful in practice.

“If P = NP were proven true, almost all cryptography would become theoretically breakable, though not necessarily broken in practice,” Nicky Mouha, founder of KeyCryptic and a former NIST cryptographer, told Axios.

AI has yet to publicly demonstrate an ability to break widely used modern encryption algorithms.

Between the lines: Most computer scientists believe P does not equal NP — that some problems really are far harder to solve than they are to check.

Proving them right would be a landmark achievement in mathematics. Proving them wrong could be a watershed in human history.

Even if the prevailing scientific view is vindicated, AI could still discover shortcuts on math problems underpinning modern encryption.

“I now feel in my bones, for the first time ever, that a proof of P ≠ NP is not far,” Aaronson wrote Wednesday in a blog post titled “HOLY SH*T HOLY SH*T HOLY SH*T HOLY SH*T.”

AXIOS

YL asked Chat GPT to explain P vs NP problem in plain English and here is what it wrote :

” the P vs. NP problem asks a simple question: If a computer can quickly check a solution, can it also quickly find one?

Imagine you have to seat 100 guests at a wedding. Some guests must sit together, some must sit apart, and every table has a fixed number of seats. If someone hands you a completed seating chart, you can go down the list and check each rule. Creating a chart that satisfies every rule can be much harder. You might move one guest to fix a conflict and create two new ones.

In computer science, the question is about how the work grows as the problem gets bigger. An algorithm that checks each rule once can handle a longer list fairly predictably. An algorithm that tries every possible seating chart can run out of time even for a modest wedding.

P is the class of yes-or-no problems a computer can answer efficiently. For the wedding, the question is, “Is there a seating chart that satisfies every rule?”

is the class of yes-or-no problems a computer can answer efficiently. For the wedding, the question is, “Is there a seating chart that satisfies every rule?” NP is the class of yes-or-no problems where, if the answer is yes, a computer can efficiently check a proposed solution. A valid seating chart is proof that the answer is yes.

Every problem in P is also in NP. The mystery is whether every problem in NP is also in P. If P = NP, there is an efficient general method for finding solutions to these problems, even if nobody has discovered it yet. If P ≠ NP, some problems really do have an unavoidable gap between finding a solution and checking one.

Most computer scientists suspect P ≠ NP. Nobody has proved it. The wedding example captures why the question is so tricky: trying every seating chart is clearly a bad strategy, but proving that every possible shortcut must fail is a much bigger challenge.“

YL Asked why P and NP and here is what Chat GPT wrote:

“Computer scientists call the two groups P and NP, pronounced “pee” and “en-pee.”

P stands for polynomial time . These are yes-or-no problems a computer can solve efficiently, in the mathematical sense.

stands for . These are yes-or-no problems a computer can solve efficiently, in the mathematical sense. NP stands for nondeterministic polynomial time. The plain-English idea is that if the answer is yes, a computer can efficiently check a proposed solution. A valid factory schedule, for example, proves that the jobs can be scheduled under the given rules.

The name is easy to misread. NP includes all of P. The open question is whether the two groups are actually the same size because every efficiently checkable problem also has an efficient way to solve it.”