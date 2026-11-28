JD Vance and Marco Rubio are the Republicans most likely to run to succeed President Trump. But the past few weeks have shown how saddled each would be by decisions he made against their advice.

Why it matters: Trump’s unpopularity cost Republicans their congressional majorities. The Iran war and now the Jensen Huang imbroglio show how hard it’d be for Vance or Rubio to run on their own terms.

The problem isn’t just that Vance and Rubio disagreed with Trump — it’s that the two episodes cut to the core of their political identities.

Vice President Vance has cast himself as a new-generation, anti-interventionist Republican who’s wary of trying to solve the world’s problems and has broken with GOP orthodoxy of unequivocal support for Israel. He made the case against going to war with Iran and blamed the war for the GOP’s midterm shellacking.

Vance has cast himself as a new-generation, anti-interventionist Republican who’s wary of trying to solve the world’s problems and has broken with GOP orthodoxy of unequivocal support for Israel. He made the case against going to war with Iran and blamed the war for the GOP’s midterm shellacking. Secretary of State Rubio came up in the Senate as a foreign policy hawk and fierce critic of Russia and China, which sanctioned him in 2020. In May, aboard Air Force One en route to China, he warned Trump about Huang’s relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.

In recent weeks, Vance and Rubio have had to confront the tradeoffs of serving under Trump in painfully public ways.

Vance’s post-election critique pinning the GOP’s losses on the war reportedly frustrated Trump. Though the president agreed with Vance that voters chafed at high prices caused by the war, he pointedly noted his VP didn’t say that going to war was the right decision.

Asked last week, with Trump standing beside him, whether the war was worth the GOP’s election losses, Vance declined to say.

“I think the president is the one who makes the decision, and the president has said he would do it again. And my view is that my goal is and my job is to support the president of the United States,” he said.

When a reporter shouted a question to Rubio about Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia’s president and CEO, the secretary of state turned around and walked away.

Gerry Baker, Wall Street Journal editor at large, wrote this week in a column urging Rubio to leave the administration: “As it becomes evident that [Trump’s] policy is shaming, corrupting and weakening America, [Rubio] has to keep fronting it while reassuring decent people he has nothing to do with it.”

Vance and Rubio were on opposite sides of the Iran war and the Nvidia debacle.

On Iran, Vance opposed going to war but lost the argument. Rubio was and remains one of the most vocal defenders of the president’s decision to attack — which could also be problematic if he runs in 2028 and the war is as unpopular as it is now.

On Nvidia, Vance helped Trump engineer Huang’s reinstatement despite reports that Rubio had warned Trump about the CEO.

Yes, but: Neither man has said he’s running for president in 2028, though Vance has long been expected to. He plans to wait until after the new year to decide, perhaps even until late spring. Rubio has indicated he won’t run if Vance does.

Neither man has said he’s running for president in 2028, though Vance has long been expected to. He plans to wait until after the new year to decide, perhaps even until late spring. Rubio has indicated he won’t run if Vance does. The two have become friends while serving together in the Senate and then the administration.

The bottom line: Taking the jobs as the president’s No. 2 and lead diplomat has had obvious political upsides for Vance and Rubio. The downsides are coming into focus as Trump enters his last two years as president.

AXIOS