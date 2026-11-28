Donald Trump’s peace envoy Jared Kushner this week made himself unpopular in Ukraine — and beyond.

Senior politicians in Kyiv and among Ukraine’s European allies rounded on the U.S. president’s son-in-law after he called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a “grandmaster of politics,” with a senior lawmaker in Kyiv demanding Kushner be removed from peace negotiations with Moscow.

In an interview released Wednesday on Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner’s “MD Meets” podcast, Kushner also said Putin “showed restraint” by not using nuclear weapons and stated the conflict — which the Kremlin escalated through its full-scale invasion in 2022 — had “effectively become a proxy war where Europe is funding and arming Ukraine against Russia.” Like POLITICO, “MD Meets” is part of the Axel Springer Global Reporters Network.

“This is extremely dangerous—not only for Ukraine but also for the security and national interests of the United States,” Oleksandr Merezhko, chair of the Ukrainian parliament’s foreign affairs committee and a lawmaker from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People party, told POLITICO.

The interview offered a rare window into Kushner’s thinking as he touched on his roles in Ukraine, Iran and Gaza and his belief that “America’s most valuable export is really capitalism.”

Kushner, who described Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev in the interview as an “incredible friend,” was less complimentary toward Zelenskyy, saying he had “wrongly” attacked Trump in the past.

The remarks come at a fragile moment for Kyiv’s relations with the White House. Zelenskyy is still pressing for deliveries of U.S.-made Patriot interceptor missiles and U.S.-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi this month brought no breakthrough.

There have been persistent tensions between the U.S. and Ukrainian leaders, and Trump on Wednesday unilaterally tweaked a joint statement with NATO chief Mark Rutte to urge Ukraine, as well as Russia, to avoid expanding the war.

“I have long argued that Witkoff and Kushner need to be replaced,” Merezhko said, referring additionally to Steve Witkoff, Trump’s other peace envoy. “They view Ukraine not even as businessmen seeking deals with Russia, but through the eyes of Putin himself.”

Kushner’s framing of the conflict as a proxy war between Europe and Russia provoked the most anger in Kyiv.

It is “a complete misrepresentation of reality that, among other things, denies Ukraine’s status as an independent actor,” Halyna Yanchenko, another Servant of the People lawmaker, told POLITICO. “It seems that in this interview, Jared Kushner has in some way acted as an advocate for Russia.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment about the criticism of Kushner.

‘Pure Kremlin propaganda’

The interview also triggered ire among Ukraine’s staunchest backers in Europe.

Roderich Kiesewetter, a veteran German lawmaker from Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democratic Union, told POLITICO that Washington is “not acting as an honest broker” but is putting one-sided pressure on Ukraine. “Under Trump, the U.S. is on Russia’s side,” he said.

The White House also did not respond to a request for comment about the broader criticism of Trump.

The proxy war framing is “pure Kremlin propaganda,” said Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, who chairs the European Parliament’s security and defense committee. Kushner can “hardly be taken seriously as a neutral mediator” after the remarks, she said. The White House, she added, seemed to “rather sit on Putin’s lap than work toward a just peace.”

POLITICO contacted the foreign ministries of Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, some of Europe’s most hawkish countries on Russia, for comment on Kushner’s remarks but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

For Yanchenko, the Ukrainian Servant of the People MP, the bigger risk is that Washington believes what it hears in Moscow.

“In my opinion, talk of warmer relations is a myth that Putin is trying to make the American negotiating team believe,” she said.

POLITICO