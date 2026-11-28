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U.S. forces used precision munitions to disable a commercial vessel that allegedly tried to breach the American blockade of Iranian ports, U.S. Central Command said Friday. The U.S. military said the ship’s crew was given multiple warnings before the strike, and that crew members were unharmed.

President Trump said Thursday that victory in the war with Iran would be achieved “whenever I want it,” and that he is giving the Islamic Republic’s regime “a chance to be smart,” though he said he doubts they will take it.

As can the past Mr. Trump also downplayed the importance of Russia and China’s intelligence sharing with Iran after multiple reports revealed how Tehran’s allies have helped it target U.S. military assets in the Middle East.





Surprise … Surprise – Finally and after months of inaction Pakistan and Turkey vow to support Saudi Arabia against attacks by Iran-backed Houthis

Pakistan and Turkey vowed to support Saudi Arabia against ongoing attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen as the three nations held talks Friday under a trilateral defense pact that treats an attack on one member as an attack on all.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in televised remarks said the meeting agreed to continue supporting efforts aimed at de-escalation of regional tensions, and encouraging the peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

Turkish officials have said Ankara is considering sending military assistance to Saudi Arabia but insist the Joint Mecca Defense Agreement is defensive and that no Turkish troops would be deployed to fight in Yemen or attack the Houthis.

But Umer Karim, an associate fellow at the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies in Riyadh, said that limit fell short of what Saudi Arabia wanted.

Pakistan has also described the agreement as purely defensive, saying it is not directed against any country, including Iran, and reflects a shared desire to strengthen strategic security cooperation.

Turkey and Pakistan signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement with Saudi Arabia on August 7, 2026, in Mecca

Core Commitment: Treats an armed attack on any one of the three nations as an attack on all three, alongside intelligence sharing, joint exercises, and defense-industry cooperation

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned a drone attack blamed on Iran that killed two Italians in Kuwait,

calling on “all parties to exercise restraint.”

The secretary-general expressed solidarity with Kuwait and offered his condolences to the families of the victims, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Two Italian technicians were killed in the attack Thursday, while a Pakistani national and a Kuwaiti were wounded.

Guterres is “deeply concerned by the continued escalation in the region” and called on all parties to “refrain from any actions that could further undermine regional peace and security.”

“Renewed hostilities would have devastating consequences for the region and beyond,” his spokesman added.

Iran , like in the past has denied that it was behind the deadly attack on Kuwait.

U.S. forces disable ship from Iranian port that allegedly tried to breach blockade

U.S. forces disabled a commercial vessel that allegedly tried to breach the American blockade of Iranian ports, Central Command said Friday.

A U.S. military aircraft hit the stern of the Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer with precision munitions Thursday in the Gulf of Oman after giving the crew multiple warnings, Central Command said in a statement. The ship had departed from the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas on the Strait of Hormuz.

A screengrab from handout video shows a projectile fired by a U.S. military aircraft about to hit a vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Nov. 26, 2026, according to U.S. Central Command.U.S. Central Command/Handout via Reuters

The ship’s crew wasn’t harmed, but its propulsion was disabled, Central Command said.

According to Central Command, U.S. forces have disabled six ships that didn’t comply with the blockade and redirected 158 others that were compliant.

By Alex Sundby

Iranian women are facing not just lashings, but “honor killings”

Singer Parastoo Ahmadi’s 74 lashes for daring to sing without her hair covered is not a unique case in Iran. Other women are being killed, some by their own families.

Ahmadi’s violent punishment and a spate of killings of young women across Iran in recent weeks illuminate the sharp and still fragile limits to the modest freedoms Iranian women have secured since a popular uprising shook the Islamic Republic four years ago.

At the heart of that struggle are questions about who gets to decide how Iranian women live — what they wear, whom they love, and whether they can marry who they choose.

Kuwait summons Iranian ambassador over drone attack that killed 2 Italians

Kuwait summoned the Iranian ambassador on Friday and handed him a “note of protest” over Iranian attacks on the country, including a drone strike Thursday that killed two Italians and injured two other people, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Deputy Foreign Minister Hamad Sulaiman Al-Mashaan condemned the attacks on Kuwait, “which constitute a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity and a grave breach of international law,” the statement said.

Al-Mashaan held the Islamic Republic of Iran fully responsible for the attacks and their consequences and stressed Kuwait’s right to self-defense, the ministry said.

Iran has denied involvement in Thursday’s drone attack in Kuwait.

CBS