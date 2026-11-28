Supporters sit in front of signs reading “I really will vote for you” at a campaign rally for Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Barcelona on Nov. 24, 2026. | Josep Lago/AFP via Getty Images

From understanding the key players to watching Sunday’s results like a pro, here’s everything you need to know.

Spain is heading into the weekend with bated breath, as Sunday’s snap election could see the country swing to the right after eight years of Socialist rule.

Ipsos’ director of research in Spain, Paco Camas, told POLITICO’s Madrid Playbook that turnout could reach a record 75%. And for good reason: There’s a lot at stake.

While polls predict the center-right People’s Party will claim victory and — with help from the far-right Vox — topple one of the EU’s last remaining socialist leaders, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez still harbors hopes of holding them off.

If a PP-Vox coalition comes to fruition, it’ll mark the first time the far right has governed in Spain since the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

From understanding the key political players and parties, to watching Sunday’s results like a pro, here’s everything you need to know.

Ninety years after the outbreak of the civil war, Spain’s campaign for the Nov. 29 election has unmistakable echoes of 1936.

Politicians are resurrecting the rhetoric of a conflict that still runs deep in the polarized national psyche, with Sánchez leading crowds in chants of “¡No pasarán!” (“They shall not pass!”), the slogan immortalized by the left-wing forces that resisted Franco’s three-year siege of Madrid.

Both far-right leader Santiago Abascal of Vox and Madrid’s regional President Isabel Díaz Ayuso of the PP have, in turn, referred to their left-wing opponents as the “Popular Front,” used by the coalition of communist, socialist and republican forces that governed Spain on the eve of the outbreak of the civil war.

The election is also set to reshape politics in the northern industrial region of the Basque Country, where the bitterly divisive question of independence is boiling up again.

Despite a likely right-wing coalition on the cards at the national level, polls in the Basque region project a strong electoral performance by the left-wing separatist EH Bildu coalition.

“The majority of the Basque Country is socially progressive and sovereigntist,” Gorka Elejabarrieta, a Bildu lawmaker running for the Spanish parliament in Gipuzkoa, told POLITICO. “Our coalition and movement bring together those two ideas, which are hegemonic in Basque society.”

Carles Puigdemont gestures after a press conference in Waterloo, Belgium on Oct. 6, 2026 | Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images

The vote also risks pushing the explosive issue of Catalan independence right back up the political agenda — especially as it comes just days after former regional president Carles Puigdemont announced his plans to return home after nearly a decade of exile in Belgium.

After Puigdemont’s separatist drive in Catalonia plunged Spain into a constitutional crisis in 2017-2018, the topic now lies dormant, barely making headlines. But that could change quickly if a conservative coalition comes to power on Nov. 29.

“We know that they are certain to cut back our self-governing powers and intervene in Catalan society in a very heavy way,” said Francesc-Marc Álvaro, a candidate for the Senate for the Catalan Republican Left. “This would amount to throwing gasoline on Catalan society.”

Polling third in the race at around 18%, the nationalist, euroskeptic Vox is hailing Sunday’s election as “Spain’s last chance to be Spain again,” and is seeking to remold the country by pushing its people into top ministerial jobs.

Vox is on track to make the biggest gains of any major party: While it secured 33 of the 350 seats in Congress in 2023, it is now set to double that.

Party leader Abascal has insisted the election is a chance to hold on to “the peace, prosperity and freedom that a mafioso government wants to snatch from us forever.”

Unlike Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz in Hungary or Marine Le Pen’s National Rally in France, which have spent decades shaping national and European politics, Vox is a relative newcomer, having only entered Spain’s parliament in 2019.

But it is a force on the march. It’s hoping to play an increasingly central role as a bridge linking Europe’s far right to political allies worldwide — from Argentina’s Javier Milei and Chile’s José Antonio Kast to MAGA in Washington.

Though distinct, the groups are bound by a common rejection of the political establishment. “This isn’t about occupying more space. This is a movement,” EU lawmaker and director of the Disenso Foundation Jorge Martín Frías told POLITICO.

PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo is always keen to play up that he’s the country boy from the lush Atlantic coastal region of Galicia.

“Help me finish this journey and I will not fail you … I am still the same: with more gray hairs, more experience, more scars, but with the same commitment,” he told a home crowd earlier this month in the pilgrimage city of Santiago de Compostela.

Feijóo’s pitch is that he is the unflashy, sober manager who steadily learned his homespun skills on his northwestern turf as Galicia’s president from 2009 to 2022 — a world apart from the polished showmanship of Sánchez.

While Sánchez speaks impeccable English, Feijóo barely speaks a word. While Sánchez became prime minister at 46, Feijóo is 65 and would be the oldest man to win the premiership since Spain’s return to democracy in the 1970s.

The PP’s core message that it’s banking on to propel it to victory is being sober, sensible — even slightly dull — managers.

Reinforcing the idea that the PP wants to run the EU’s fourth-biggest economylike a competent, unflashy corporation, one senior party official told POLITICO it was “offering a CEO to lead the country.”

It’s a simple message with traction after a wave of corruption scandals under Sánchez. But if the next government is a business, Vox will be a maverick on the board.

On Sunday, Sánchez risks losing the only province that his Socialist Party has held since the death of Franco, which could be one of multiple historic changes to Spain’s electoral map.

From vanishing heartlands to bellwether villages and regional rivalries with national impact, we’ve mapped five key places to watch on election night.

Almost 39 million Spaniards are eligible to vote in the election and turnout is projected to be higher than ever, with many voters seeing the contest as a potential turning point for the country.

Feijóo has vowed to bring “the necessary change” to Spain, telling POLITICOthat his party and Vox agree that “sanchismo [Sánchez’s rule] is going to end in our country.”

Sánchez, meanwhile, is framing his reelection as a choice between joining a “far-right wave that drives regression” or having Spain “remain a bastion of openness, social justice and environmental responsibility.”

POLITICO