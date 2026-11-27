Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, November 19, 2026. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy said US President Donald Trump calling Russia’s Vladimir Putin “my friend” was strange and akin to making the same ‌comment about Adolf Hitler during World War Two.

In an interview with the BBC, Zelenskiy said it was up to Trump what he said or posted but he called it “strange” to call Putin a friend.

“He’s an aggressor … and a killer. He can’t be a friend,” he said, speaking in English.

“It’s the same that somebody say about Hitler during the Second World War that he’s a good friend. No, he’s not a friend.”

Zelenskiy was speaking a week after Trump had embraced Putin as a “friend” at a summit in ‌China. Days later Trump posted a photo on his Truth Social platform of the pair shaking hands there and titled it “My Friend”.

Trump’s relationship with Zelenskiy has long been uneasy, most memorably breaking down publicly in February 2025 when the US president rebuked him in the Oval Office.

REUTERS