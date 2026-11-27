The two were technicians working for Rheinmetall Italia, the Italian unit of German defense group Rheinmetall RHMG.DE, and were at an air defense surveillance station in Kuwait.

Two Italians were killed in a drone attack in Kuwait on Thursday that Italy and Kuwait blamed on Iran, although Tehran has denied any involvement.

The two were technicians working for Rheinmetall Italia, the Italian unit of German defense group Rheinmetall RHMG.DE, and were at an air defense surveillance station in Kuwait when it was targeted by Iranian drones, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the Senate in Rome.

“Following a powerful explosion, both of our compatriots, according to information coming from Kuwait, have died. Two other people were injured: a Pakistani national and a captain in the Kuwaiti army,” Tajani said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday expressed condolences over the deaths of two Italian citizens in a drone attack in Kuwait, describing the incident as suspicious , while denying Tehran’s involvement and offering cooperation with Kuwait and Italy to determine its cause.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed condolences over the deaths of two Italian citizens in a drone attack in Kuwait but denied. any involvement

Kuwait‘s Defense Ministry confirmed that the two Italians had died of their injuries, after initially reporting that four people had been wounded by falling debris when a “vital facility” was targeted in what it said was an Iranian attack. It said the other two injured were Kuwaiti and Pakistani nationals and that the attack had caused material damage.

Iran’s senior armed forces spokesperson Abolfazl Shekarchi denied that Iran had attacked a “vital” site in Kuwait, saying no offensive or military operations by Iranian forces had taken place in the region, Iranian state media reported on Thursday.

Iran’s embassy in Rome also categorically denied the claims of an Iranian drone attack on a military site in Kuwait in a post on X.

Tajani told Italian news agency AGI that Italy would lodge a complaint with the Iranian embassy over the incident, urging caution and saying there was no need to attack Arab countries bordering Iran that were not involved in the war.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi denied any Iranian involvement in the attack and said Tehran was prepared to undertake joint investigations with Kuwait “to identify the origin of the incident and parties involved in it”, according to a post on his Telegram channel.

The regional conflict erupted on February 28 when the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran, and it has since widened to include Iranian strikes on Israel and Gulf Arab states hosting US military bases.

Earlier in November, Iran said it had targeted U.S. drone and missile sites in Kuwait after the United States struck Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

CNBC /Reuters