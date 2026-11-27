DUESSELDORF, Germany – Tesla (TSLA.O) has submitted plans to acquire German manufacturing systems supplier EMAG, which also makes parts for humanoid robots, a filing with Germany’s antitrust authority showed on Friday.

Details on the planned transaction were not immediately known.

Tesla declined to comment. EMAG did ‌not immediately reply to a request for comment.

EMAG, headquartered near the southwestern city of Stuttgart, manufactures machines used to produce drive systems for humanoid robots.

EEUTERS