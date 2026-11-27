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Iran was accused Thursday of carrying out a drone attack on a Kuwaiti military facility that killed two Italian nationals. Iran deniesbeing behind the attack.

The head of the European Union’s executive body responded to the deadly assault by calling for more pressure on Tehran. “Today’s events are yet another reminder that security in the Gulf is a matter of security for us all,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Global oil prices, which had dropped about 20% in recent weeks with the U.S.-Iran war locked in a stalemate, have risen again slightly as Tehran threatens to increase attacks on ships and fighting between its Houthi allies and Saudi Arabia escalates.

Deadly attack on Saudi refinery triggers temporary shutdown, state media reports

A strike on a refinery in southern Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region killed one person and triggered a temporary shutdown of some operations, state media reported Thursday, hours after the first reports of the attack on the installation.

“The attack killed a Nepali worker and injured several others of different nationalities,” the Saudi Press Agency said citing the Energy Ministry, adding that the attack sparked a fire.

The strike comes after the Iran-backed Houthi group claimed an attack on the financial district of Saudi Arabia’s capital on Wednesday, as well as on a sprawling oil refinery in the country’s east.

Germany arrests 2 Iraqis allegedly tied to Iran-linked terror group

German authorities on Thursday arrested two Iraqi men on suspicion of terrorism. The suspects are alleged to be members of an Iran-linked terrorist organization that is said to have targeted U.S., Israeli and Jewish institutions in Europe.

The men, who were arrested in Cologne and Heidelberg by the Federal Criminal Police Office, are Iraqi nationals Mostafa Al-R. and Ameer J., according to the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation centers on alleged links to Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya, a shadowy group that emerged to claim a series of sabotage, arson and violent attacks targeting Jewish institutions in Europe not long after the start of the U.S. war with Iran. The U.S. government has labeled HAYI a front for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq. Britain has designated HAYI as a terrorist organization.

CBS