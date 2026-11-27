IDF Forces in southern Lebanon struck dozens of rockets and launchers at a training camp of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force unit in the Ein al-Tineh area in the south of the country a short time ago, according to an IDF spokesperson.

Reports indicate Hezbollah has restored an estimated “50% of its capabilities,” prompting continued Israeli strikes aimed at curbing the group’s military and social resurgence

“Hezbollah uses smuggling networks across Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, the Kurdistan Region and Turkey,” sources say

Hundreds of kilograms of explosives were seized by Lebanese authorities in recent weeks and a number of suspects are in custody. The explosives , C4 and TNT are the same type used in the assassination by Hezbollah operatives of former PM Rafik Hariri and several of his allies.

Resolution 1701

Hezbollah’s top ally The Amal Movement on Thursday rejected reported plans to merge U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006) with the 2026 Framework Agreement between Lebanon and Israel.

“The Movement reaffirms its commitment to the continued presence of UNIFIL forces in Lebanon and to the relevant international resolutions — particularly Resolution 1701 in all its provisions. It expresses its appreciation for the path of cooperation established by the people of the South with these forces since 1978, which has served as a model of cooperation between the local community and the United Nations, despite all the circumstances and challenges witnessed in southern Lebanon,” Amal said in a statement.

Moreover, it said it rejects the inclusion of any new agreement or understanding into the text of Resolution 1701 and the cessation of hostilities agreement dated November 27, 2024, in any new U.N. resolution or mandate.

“Proposals regarding the establishment of a multinational force within the framework of an international security alliance — outside the structure, command, and flag of the United Nations forces — raise fundamental issues related to sovereignty, legal authority, powers, rules of engagement, and command mechanisms. This cannot be accepted as an alternative to U.N. forces and their mission defined under international resolutions,” the Movement stressed.

It added that its “principled welcome” of the proposed European support mission aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the Lebanese Army — whose draft agreement is still under discussion in the Cabinet — stems from “the importance of supporting the military institution and enabling it to carry out its national responsibilities.”

Accordingly, Amal emphasized “the necessity of a complete separation between this mission and any new project, whether in terms of authority or the nature of its role, and of not turning the European support mission into part of a broader operational framework.”

It concluded: “The priority governing any international discussion regarding the situation in southern Lebanon must be obligating Israel to fully implement Resolution 1701, withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories, and cease its ongoing attacks and violations of Lebanese sovereignty.”

Israel occupied a large part of south Lebanon after Hezbollah attacked it on March 2 , 2026 in support of Iran . Hundreds of thousands of Lebanese Lebanese have become homeless as a result of this war .