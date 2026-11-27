Industrial robots operate on a production line manufacturing new energy vehicle parts at Jinhua Zhixin Technology Co., Ltd. on September 3, 2026 in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province of China.

China’s industrial profits in October grew at their fastest pace since May, building on momentum from the previous month, amid a yawning gap between tech manufacturing and consumer-facing sectors.

Profits surged 20.1% in October from a year earlier, according to data released Friday by the National Bureau of Statistics. For the first 10 months this year, the earnings grew 16% year on year, and rose from 15.5% through September.

Profits grow at fastest pace since May

Booming AI, renewable energy demand boost electronics, mining industries’ earnings

Electronics makers drove the profit gain, with earnings in the sector doubling in the first 10 months from the same period last year as demand for AI computing power lifted memory chips and related manufacturing, said Yu Weining, chief statistician of the NBS.

Profits in high-tech manufacturing jumped 50.9%, outpacing industry as a whole, Yu added. Makers of spacecraft and launch vehicles reported a 63.2% rise.

Commodity producers also saw sharp growth in profits as demand tied to renewable energy and AI pushed up copper and aluminum prices, Yu said. Petroleum processors swung to a combined profit from a loss a year earlier.

China’s economy has been running at two speeds, with AI-related manufacturing and exports powering growth while household consumption has been lagging.

“The recovery has yet to broaden into a more durable improvement in corporate profitability,” said Tianchen Xu, senior economist at Economist Intelligence Unit, as the rebound was largely led by upstream sectors amid higher energy prices.

The world’s second-largest economy is estimated to have expanded 2.4% year-on-year in October, according to Capital Economics’ China Activity Proxy that tracks “less politically-sensitive” activity indicators across the economy.

Activity picked up “substantially” over the past couple of months, Leah Fahy, senior China economist said in a noteThursday, though the growth rate still represented a slowdown from the 3.5% pace in the first half of this year, and 3.9% in 2025.

CNBC